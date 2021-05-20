AVON — The Platte-Geddes boys and Kimball-White Lake girls won the team titles at the Region 6B track and field meet in Avon Thursday.
The Kimball-White Lake girls tallied 142 to win the team title. Bon Homme placed third with 118 points. Andes Central-Dakota Christian finished fourth (97 points), Platte-Geddes fifth (57), Avon eighth (42) and Tripp-Delmont-Armour ninth (17).
The Platte-Geddes boys tallied 159.5 points to claim the boys team title. Bon Homme finished fourth (94 points), Avon seventh (49.5), TDA eighth (24) and ACDC ninth (22).
The Platte-Geddes boys earned a win in the pole vault thanks to Parker Bailey, who vaulted 10-9 to claim the title. Platte-Geddes other two wins came in relays. The 4x100 team of Nathan Berens, Aiden Bultje, Joey Foxley and Chase Varilek ran a 46.22 to win the 4x100 relay. The team of Bultje, Collin Engebretson, Foxley and Skyler Hanten ran a 1:36.44 to take the 4x200 crown.
Isaac Crownover boosted the Bon Homme boys. Crownover won the 200-meters (23.36) and the 400-meters (52.48).
The Bon Homme girls won five field events to place third overall. McKenzie Carson and Jenna Duffek won two events each. Carson brought home the shot put (33-0.75) and discus (107-5) titles. Duffek won the long jump (15-8.5) and the triple jump (31-11.75). Raelee Lanphear added the fifth field event win, a 7-0 pole vault.
Josie and Isabella Brouwer won events for the ACDC girls. Josie Brouwer won the 400-meters (1:03.81) and Isabella Brouwer the 800-meters (2:29.66). Briana DeGroot won the 100-meters for Platte-Geddes at a time of 13.17.
Platte-Geddes added a relay win in the girls 4x100. Carly Reiser, DeGroot, Kally Millar and Regan Hoffman ran a 52.71 to take the 4x100 title.
The Class ‘B’ State Track and Field Meet is scheduled for May 28-29 in Rapid City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.