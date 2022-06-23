BASEBALL
DARYL BERNARD CLASSIC
June 24-26 at Yankton
Friday’s Games
POOL B: Brandon Valley vs. Renner, 8 a.m.; Renner vs. Watertown, 9:45 a.m.; Omaha vs. Brandon Valley, 11:30 a.m.; Watertown vs. Omaha, 1:15 p.m.
POOL A: Yankton Black Sox vs. S.F. Post 911, 3 p.m.; S.F. Post 911 vs. Huron, 4:45 p.m.; Huron vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m.; Yankton vs. Creighton, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
POOL B: Brandon Valley vs. Watertown, 9 a.m.; Omaha vs. Renner, 11 a.m.
POOL A: Creighton vs. S.F. Post 911, 1 p.m.; Yankton vs. Huron, 3 p.m
CONSOLATION: Pool A 4th vs. Pool B 4th, 5 p.m.; Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
SEMIFINALS: Pool A 1st vs. Pool B 2nd, 11 a.m.; Pool B 1st vs. Pool A 2nd, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
GOLF
LAKEVIEW GC
LADIES LEAGUE
LOW GROSS: (6/22) Dana List 45; (6/15) Amy Westrum 43
LOW NET: (6/22) Michelle Kuchta 27; (6/15) Sheri Moser 32, Michelle Kuchta 32
STANDINGS: Barb Dooley-Pat Case 48, Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 47, Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 36, Emily Loecker-Holly Peitz 30, Nicole Schmitz-Laurie Baily 29, Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 28, Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 28, Sue Bruening-Helene Hegge-Jolene Steffen 26, Dana List-Morgan Zavadil 19, Deb Orwig-Linda Fox-Barb Peck 9
