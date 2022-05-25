As Yankton head coach Luke Youmans started looking at the Bucks’ entry list for the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships, today (Thursday) through Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, he saw no gaps.
As in, Yankton has entries in all 20 events.
“It’s going to be an exciting state meet for the boys. I can’t think of another year like this,” said Youmans, who will leave the program after this season. “Not only do we have somebody in every spot, we have multiples in some events.
“This could be one for the history books.”
For the Bucks, less than two weeks removed from a runner-up finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, the talent isn’t just across the board, but they’re pretty good. Yankton has the top-ranked athlete in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles (Cody Oswald, 14.98) and the top time in the 800-meter relay (1:29.08), as well as many other top-eight rankings.
“It’s a testament to the program,” Youmans said. “But we’re not satisfied with just being there. We want to challenge these guys, not just to show up, but to show up big.”
Oswald, who is also qualified in the 300-meter hurdles, is one of eight Bucks qualified in two individual events. He is joined by seniors Carson Haak (shot put, discus), Gavin Haselhorst (long jump, triple jump), Bodie Rutledge (shot put, discus) and Jaden Supurgeci (100, 200), junior Zach Fedde (1600, 3200) and sophomores Austin Gobel (100, 200) and Dylan Payer (800, 1600).
Also competing in individual events for the Bucks are senior Brayden Boese (110 hurdles), Jacob Kreitzinger (high jump), Will Pavlish (300 hurdles) and Max Raab (javelin), juniors Cooper Grotenhuis (triple jump), Rugby Ryken (400), Caysen Stohr (shot put) and Gavin Swanson (200), and sophomores Carson Conway (800) and Lance Dannenbring (pole vault).
Besides being the top seed in the 800 relay, the Bucks are ranked second in the 1600 relay (3:23.11), third in the 3200 relay (8:14.87) and eighth in the medley relay (3:45.83).
The Bucks have come a long way since scoring 1 1/3 points in the 2017 state meet.
“It’s been exciting for me to be a part of the building process,” Youmans said. “It’s taken a big effort from all of our assistant coaches. Our assistant coaches have been awesome, and our middle school coaches have done a great job of fostering a love of track in our younger kids. We will have an incredible amount of kids and talent on display at state.”
The Gazelles are the top seed in the 1600 relay (3:57.70), an event where Yankton is the defending state champion. Yankton is also ranked third in the 3200 relay after placing second in that event a year ago.
Yankton also has 11 athletes qualified in individual events, five of which will compete in multiple individual events this weekend.
“We have a great group of girls that will be there,” Youmans said. “A lot of things came together in the last two weeks, from ESD to the Last Chance meet was a big jump for our girls.”
Junior Tierney Faulk will compete in four individual events: the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump. Senior Jordynn Salvatori (shot put, discus), juniors Thea Chance (1600, 3200) and Sydnee Serck (400, 800) and freshman Alivia Dimmer (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) are also set to compete in multiple events.
Seniors Annika Gordon (400, Abbigail Schmidt (triple jump) and Cora Schurman (long jump), sophomores Kiera Christ (300 hurdles) and Shae Rumsey (400), freshman Sophie Petheram (3200) and seventh grader Burkley Olson (long jump) each have one individual event for Yankton.
“We need to score big in the events that we know are our bread and butter,” Youmans said. “If we can have some of our young girls pop off one good mark, it is realistic for us to be a podium (top 6) team.”
The state tournament format has been altered, moving all three classes to a single site and spreading the competition over three days. Events will begin at 12:30 p.m. today, 9 a.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with championship awards expected to be handed out around 3 p.m.
“Spreading it out makes it more doable, especially for the middle distance and distance kids. It gives kids an opportunity to be their best.”
Youmans thinks the new format will be exciting for fans as well.
“For everyone it’s an opportunity to see the best of the best,” he said. “I think the energy will be awesome and it will showcase track and field.”
Here is a look at area entries in Class A and Class B:
Class A
AC-DC
The Andes Central-Dakota Christian girls have two individuals and two relays qualified for state.
Junior Isabella Brouwer will run in the 800 and 1600. Sophomore Claire Johnson will compete in the triple jump. The Thunder are also qualified in the 3200 and medley relays.
On the boys’ side, senior Rizon Clark will compete in the triple jump for the Thunder.
Beresford
The Watchdog boys have six individuals and all five relays qualified for state.
Senior Max Orr will compete in the 300 hurdles and high jump. Sophomore Andrew Atwood will compete in the 800 and 1600. Senior Ashton Tjaden (discus), juniors Peyton Fridrich (long jump) and Michael Shegrud (high jump), and freshman Aidan Hamm (300 hurdles) will also compete for Beresford.
The Beresford girls have four individuals qualified, as well as the 400 and 800 relays.
Junior Savannah Beeson will compete in both the 100 and 200. Junior Rachel Zanter will also compete in the 100. Junior Haleigh Stene and eighth grader Jade Rhody will compete in the high jump.
Bon Homme
The Cavalier girls qualified six individuals for state, along with the 400 and 800 relays.
Sophomore Olivia Bures will compete in the 200 and the long jump. Sophomore Erin Heusinkveld will compete in the 100 and the high jump. Also for Bon Homme, junior Jenna Duffek (triple jump), sophomore Jurni Vavruska (long jump), freshman Peyton Hellman (pole vault) and eighth grader Tarynn Torsney (100 hurdles) will compete.
On the boys’ side, Bon Homme has four individuals qualified, as well as the 400 and 800 relays.
Junior Isaac Crownover will compete in the 100, 200 and 400. Junior Riley Rothschadl will compete in the 100 and 200. Senior Karsten Kozak (110 hurdles) and sophomore Chapin Cooper (pole vault) will also compete.
Dakota Valley
The Dakota Valley girls will look to make waves at state, with nine individuals and all five relays qualified for competition.
Sophomore Silja Gunderson will be busy, competing in the 100 and 200, as well as both hurdle races. Gunderson is seeded first in the 100 hurdles (15.51) and second in the 300 hurdles (47.93).
Senior Sophia Atchison is the favorite in the pole vault, as the University of Arizona recruit season-best mark of 11-6 ranks more than a foot ahead of the second-ranked competitor.
Freshman Sophia Redler is qualified in the 800, 1600 and 3200. Also for the Panthers, senior Rylee Rosenquist (shot put), junior Jorja VanDenHul (high jump), and sophomores Siena DeGeorgia (high jump), Peyton Tritz (800) and Sophie Tuttle (300 hurdles) will compete.
The Dakota Valley boys seven individuals and four relays (all but the 1600) entered in the meet.
Senior Blake Schmiedt will compete in the 800, 1600 and 3200. Also for the Panthers, juniors Avery Bradshaw (800) and Tyler Schutte (300 hurdles), sophomores Charlie Margeas (long jump) and Trae Piel (high jump), and freshmen Jackson Boonstra (100) and James Kilcullen (800) will compete.
Elk Point-Jefferson
Seven boys and three relay entries (400, 800, 1600) will make the trip to state for the Huskies.
Junior Devon Schmitz will compete in both long jump and triple jump. Sophomore Joe Cross is entered in the 1600 and 3200, ranking third in the 3200. Sophomore Daenton Ronellenfitch will compete in the 300 hurdles and long jump.
Also for EPJ boys, seniors Ethan Kelly (shot put) and Jacob Lichtenberg (discus), junior Jakob Scarmon (high jump) and sophomore Garrett Merkley (triple jump) will compete.
The Huskies have five girls and three relays (400, 800, 3200) qualified for state.
Juniors Josie Curry and Grace Peed are entered in both shot put and discus. Junior Alyssa Chytka is entered in the 100 and 200. Eighth grader Lauren McDermott is entered in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdle races. Freshman Bentlee Kollbaum will compete in the high jump.
Ethan-Parkston
The Ethan-Parkston girls will send nine individual girls and all five relays to state.
Senior Lindsey Roth and freshman Ella Pollreisz will run both the 800 and 1600. Senior Allison Ziebart and seventh grader Berkley Ziebart are entered in both long jump and triple jump, with freshman Lauren Ziebart also entered in the long jump. Freshman Chantal Wuertzer will compete in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
Also for Ethan-Parkston, junior Ashlyn Tapio will compete in the discus, eighth grader Marissa Storm will compete in the 400 and seventh grader Morgan Maxwell will compete in the 300 hurdles.
The Ethan-Parkston boys also have nine individuals competing, as well as the 3200 relay.
Senior Cole Prunty will run the 100 and 200. Sophomore Evan Bartelt will compete in the 1600 and 3200. Freshman James Deckert will compete in long jump and triple jump, entering the meet with the third-best long jump mark (21-8).
Also for Ethan-Parkston, senior Ethan Poore (800), juniors Ty Fink (pole vault) and Cael Ryther (100), sophomores Drake Gustafson (pole vault) and Gage Hohn, and freshman Kolter Kramer (400) will compete.
Parker
The Peasants have five girls and four relays headed to state.
Senior Lexi Even will compete in the 100 and 200, entering the meet ranked first in the 100 (12.24) and second in the 200 (25.77). Junior Janae Olson will compete in the 200 and the long jump, with her mark of 17-3 1/2 ranking second in the long jump. Also for the Pheasants, sophomore Parker Lessman will compete in the discus, freshman Clara Montero will compete in the 400 and eighth grader Braelyn Berens will compete in the 200.
In the girls’ relays, Parker ranks third in the 400 relay and second in the 800 relay.
Parker has one boy qualified, senior Jaivyn DeBoer in the long jump and triple jump.
Vermillion
The Tanager girls will have six individuals and all five relays competing at state. Vermillion ranks second in the 3200 relay (9:50.60)
Sophomore Chandler Cleveland will compete in both shot put and discus. Eighth grader Callie Radigan will compete in the 1600 and 3200. Also for the Tanager girls, senior Mya DeJong (pole vault), sophomore Taeli Barta (400), sophomore Jenaya Cleveland (400) and eighth grader Lydia Anderson (800) will compete.
Vermillion will be represented by seven boys — each in one event — and four relays (all but 400) at state. The Tanagers are the second seed in the 3200 relay (8:19.65).
Senior Hari Kadarkaraisamy (800), juniors Jack Freeburg (800) and Ty Hertz (pole vault), sophomores Jacob Chasing Hawk (3200) and Joel Dahlhoff (1600), and eighth grader Hunter Morse (3200) will compete for the Tanagers.
Wagner
The Red Raiders will have six individuals and two relays (400, 800) headed to state.
Senior Alcista Dion will compete in the 100 and pole vault, ranking third in the 100. Senior Elizabeth Woods will compete in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdle races. Junior Emma Yost will compete in both shot put and discus.
Eighth grader Ashlyn Koupal is the defending champion and top seed in the high jump with a mark of 5-6. Sophomore Kya Kjeldgaard will also compete in the high jump for Wagner.
The Wagner boys will have three individual competitors and an entry in the 3200 relay.
Sophomore Jhett Breen will compete in the 300 hurdles and the pole vault. Senior Camden Roth (high jump) and junior Matt Link (100) will also compete for the Red Raiders.
Class B
Alcester-Hudson
The Cubs will take three girls’ competitors and an 800 relay squad to state.
Senior Roni Rhead will compete in the shot put and discus, with eighth grader Devin Hongslo also competing in the shot put. Sophomore Carly Patrick will run the 100 and 200, and compete in the long jump.
Two Cubs will compete on the boys’ side. Sophomore Mateo Kleinhans is entered in the 300 hurdles and the long jump. Senior Rodrigo Samayoa will compete in the shot put.
Avon
The Pirates have three individual and four girls’ relays entered. Avon will run the 400, 800, 1600 and medley relays.
Sophomore Courtney Sees is entered in the 400 and the long jump, taking the top mark into the long jump (17-6). Freshman Lila Vanderlei will compete in shot put and discus, with freshman Kaeli Wallinga also competing in discus.
On the boys’ side, senior Eli Watchorn will compete in the 110 hurdles.
Centerville
The Tornadoes boast eight individual girls and four relay entries, competing in the 800, 1600, 3200 and medley relays.
Junior Bailey Hansen is the lone Centerville girl with multiple individual events, competing in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Seniors Mya Bendt (shot put) and Sophia Eide (triple jump), sophomores Lillie Eide (400) and Kiylee Westra (discus), freshmen Thea Gust (high jump) and Rylie Tieman (triple jump), and eighth grader Lillie Shearer (400) will also compete for the Tornadoes.
Centerville also has three boys headed to state, all competing in the pole vault: Senior Malachi Brouwer, junior Lane Johnson and sophomore Covin Wattier. Wattier will also compete in the 110 hurdles.
Freeman
The Flyers have three individual girls and three relays entries, the 400, 1600 and medley.
Individually, seventh grader Rylee Peters will compete in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Junior Kate Miller (400) and freshman Emily Mendel (triple jump) will also compete.
The Flyers also have three boys headed to state. Senior Dawson Munkvold will compete in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Senior Justin Wollman will run in the 100 and 200. Sophomore Jorgen Baer will compete in the pole vault.
Freeman Academy-Marion
Freeman Academy-Marion has five individuals and four relay entries — 800, 1600, 3200 and medley — headed to state. The Bearcats are the top seed in the 3200 relay and the second seed in the medley.
Senior Thalen Schroeder is entered in the 800 and high jump, taking the second seed into the 800 field and the third seed in the high jump (6-4). Senior Dylan Johansen is entered in the shot put and discus. Sophomore Tavin Schroeder is entered in the 1600 and 3200. Senior Quincy Blue (400) and freshman Finley McConniel (3200) will also compete for the Bearcats.
The Bearcat girls have three individual competitors and three relays: the 1600, 3200 and medley.
Junior Jada Koerner will compete in both the 800 and 3200, taking a third seed into the 3200. Freshman Emma McConniel (100) and eighth grader Estelle Waltner (800) will also compete.
Gayville-Volin
The Raider girls have five individual competitors and two relays, the 3200 and medley, qualified.
Senior Maddy Fairley and seventh grader Jolie Westrum will compete in the 1600 and 3200. Junior Emily Nowak (pole vault), eighth grader Taylor Hoxeng (long jump) and seventh grader Aliza Westrum (100 hurdles) will also compete.
Three individuals and two relays make up the Raider boys’ entry list.
Senior Andrew Gustad will compete in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the pole vault. Gustad is tied for the top mark in the pole vault (13-0). Senior Kyle Hirsch is entered in the 200 and 400. Junior Alex Schoenberner is also entered in the pole vault.
Irene-Wakonda
The Eagle girls will have eight individuals and all five relays at state.
Senior Nora O’Malley will compete in the long jump and triple jump. Freshman Emma Marshall will compete in the 200 and 400, taking the second seed into the 400. Seniors McKenna Mork (pole vault) and Emma Orr (shot put), junior Torie DuBoes (200) and freshmen Kamrynn Brumbaugh (pole vault), Brenna Lyngstad (800) and Madison Orr (300 hurdles) will also compete.
The Eagles have three individual and two relay entries, 1600 and 3200.
Junior Dashel Spurrell is qualified in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Juniors Chase Dahlerup and Miles Pollman are each entered in the shot put.
Menno
The Wolves have eight girls and an entry in the 3200 relay headed to state.
Senior Raygen Diede will compete in the shot put and discus, ranking first in the discus and third in the shot put. Senior Bridget Vaith and sophomore Ashton Massey will each compete in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, with Vaith also competing in the triple jump. Junior Alana Fergen (discus), sophomores Kaelie Derby (100 hurdles) and Bianca Fischer (pole vault), eighth grader Madison Schaeffer (pole vault) and seventh grader Ervin Schrock (pole vault) will also compete.
The Menno boys have four individual and three relay (1600, 3200, medley) entries on tap.
Junior Owen Eitemiller is entered in the pole vault and 110 hurdles, and is tied for the top seed in the pole vault (13-0). Junior Brayden Sattler will compete in the 100 and the high jump. Sophomore Isaac Fergen will also compete in the pole vault. Junior Kadeyn Ulmer will run the 800.
Platte-Geddes
Platte-Geddes sends six boys and two relays, 400 and 800, to state. The Black Panthers rank second in the 800 relay (1:32.42).
Senior Chase Varilek is entered in the 200 and 400. Junior Camden Dufrain will compete in triple jump and pole vault. Junior Lee Reiser will compete in shot put and discus, taking the second seed into the shot put (51-7 1/2) and the third seed into the discus (157-1). Sophomores Parker Bailey (pole vault), Skyler Hanten (long jump) and Jack Ringling (discus) will also compete.
The Black Panthers have three girls and two girls’ relays, the 400 and 800, qualified. Platte-Geddes ranks first in the 400 relay (51.94).
Junior Brianna DeGroot will compete in the 100 and 200. Senior Kiana Shevling-Major (pole vault) and junior Regan Hoffman (long jump) will also compete.
Scotland
The Highlanders have three girls and an entry in the 400 relay headed to state.
Senior Delanie Van Driel and freshman Trinity Bietz will each compete in the shot put and discus. Sophomore Olivia Binde will compete in the pole vault.
Sophomore Logan Sayler will compete in the 100 for the Scotland boys.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour
The Nighthawks have two girls and an entry in the 800 relay headed to state.
Junior Faith Goehring will compete in the long jump. Sophomore Megan Reiner will compete in the 200.
Viborg-Hurley
The Cougars bring five individual competitors and three relays — 400, 800 and 1600 — to the boys’ division.
Junior George Johnson will compete in the 100 and 200. Sophomore Luke Campbell will compete in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Junior Wyatt Huber (100), sophomore Chance Schoellerman (400) and freshman Jacob Graves (100) will also compete.
Huber is tied for second entering the 100 (11.04). Campbell ranks third in the 300 hurdles (42.13). The Cougars rank third in the 400 relay (44.93).
Sophomore Haley Nelson will compete in the high jump for the Cougar girls.
