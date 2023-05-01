PONCA, Neb. — Ponca claimed victory on its home course, shooting 349 to win the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Creighton (377) was second, followed by Tri County Northeast (385) and Hartington-Newcastle (401). Laurel-Concord-Coleridge scored 409, Wausa shot 414, Randolph finished at 417 and Bloomfield shot 429 on the day.
Creighton’s Gage Burns easily earned medalist honors, shooting a 72. Ponca’s Miguel Balvantin finished second at 80, followed by Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen (83). Tri County Northeast’s Ben Jorgensen, and Ponca’s Jace Wahls and Grant Sprakel each shot 84.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Ponca 349; 2, Creighton 377; 3, Tri County Northeast 385; 4, Hartington-Newcastle 401; 5, Plainview 407; 6, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 409; 7, Wausa 414; 8, Randolph 417; 9, Bloomfield 429; 10, Homer 451; 11, Wakefield 473
TOP 15: 1, Gage Burns, Creighton 72; 2, Miguel Balvantin, Ponca 80; 3, Jaxon Claussen, Wausa 83; 4, Ben Jorgensen, Tri County Northeast 84; 5, Jace Wahls, Ponca 84; 6, Grant Sprakel, Ponca 84; 7, Mason Mackeprang, Bloomfield 87; 8, Dayton Sudbeck, Hartington-Newcastle 89; 9, Calvin Wilmes, Creighton 89; 10, Eugen Decorah, Winnebago 91; 11, Bryson Eledge, Randolph 91; 12, Keaten Gilsdorf, Bloomfield 94; 13, Turner Dendinger, Hartington-Newcastle 95; 14, Ethan Rix, Plainview 96; 15, Aidan Junck, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.