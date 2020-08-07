MITCHELL — The Garretson Blue Jays pounded out 20 hits on the way to a 14-4 rout of the South Central Storm in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Friday in Mitchell.
Garretson will advance to face Winner-Colome on Monday night.
Nick Bruning went 4-for-5 with a double to lead Garretson. Scott Splett went 3-for-4 with a double. Brady Bonte and Jesse Brockhouse each had three hits, with Brockhouse driving in three. Nick Bonte doubled and singled, driving in four. Brad Ulmer also had two hits in the victory.
Jay Winter had two hits for South Central. Blake Boes and J.J. Beck each doubled for the Storm.
Jared Kirkeby went the distance, striking out six, for the win. Cody Cotton took the loss.
Winner-Colome 6, Flandreau 2
MITCHELL — Winner-Colome pitcher Conner Hopkins tossed a complete game five-hitter, striking out 11, as the Pheasants clipped the Flandreau Cardinals 6-2 in opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Friday in Mitchell.
Lakin Neugebauer had two hits and two RBI, and Zach Harter had two hits for Winner-Colome, which will face Garretson in the second round on Monday night.
Aiden Ladd homered for Flandreau.
Jordan Gesling took the loss.
