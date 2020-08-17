The Yankton Bucks ranked second in the media poll and third in the coaches’ poll as the preseason football polls were announced on Monday.
In the Class 11AA South Dakota Prep Media poll, Pierre received all 18 first place votes for 90 points. The Bucks scored 60 points, followed by Mitchell (50), Huron (38) and Brookings (20).
Pierre claimed 20 of 22 first place votes in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association poll, with second place Brookings and fourth place Mitchell each receiving one vote first place vote.
In Class 11AAA, Sioux Falls Roosevelt claimed the top spot in the media poll, while O’Gorman claimed the top spot in the coaches’ poll.
In the Class 11A media poll, Canton drew the top spot, with Dakota Valley fifth. Tea Area edged Canton for the top spot in the coaches’ poll, with Dakota Valley claiming two first place votes and the fourth spot.
Winner drew the top spot in the Class 11B media poll, with Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan drawing the top spot in the coaches’ poll. Elk Point-Jefferson received votes in both polls, while Beresford also received votes in the coaches’ poll.
Defending champion Viborg-Hurley was the top pick and Bon Homme was second in the Class 9AA poll. Bon Homme shared second in the media poll with Lemmon-McIntosh, with Platte-Geddes also receiving votes. Platte-Geddes was fifth in the coaches’ poll.
Defending champion Canistota-Freeman was the top pick in both Class 9A polls.
Wosley-Wessington drew the top spot in the Class 9B media poll, with Colman-Egan claiming the top spot in the coaches’ poll. Alcester-Hudson received votes in the media poll.
The 2020 season for nine-man and Class 11B opens on Friday, Aug. 21. The larger 11-man classes are set to open their seasons on Aug. 28.
The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (15) 86
2. Brandon Valley (2) 67
3. O’Gorman (1) 55
4. Harrisburg 29
5. Washington 26
Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Watertown 1
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (18) 90
2. Yankton 60
3. Mitchell 50
4. Huron 38
5. Brookings 20
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Douglas 5.
Class 11A
1. Canton (13) 81
2. Tea Area (3) 68
3. Dell Rapids (2) 58
4. West Central 29
5. Dakota Valley 19
Receiving votes: Madison 7, Lennox 6, Sioux Falls Christian 2.
Class 11B
1. Winner (14) 82
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 75
3. McCook Central/Montrose 37
4. Sioux Valley 33
5. St. Thomas More 29
Receiving votes: Webster Area 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Mobridge-Pollock 3.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 90
T-2. Bon Homme 56
T-2. Lemmon/McIntosh 56
4. Deuel 38
5. Hamlin 12
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 9, Baltic 7, Arlington/Lake Preston 2.
Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (18) 90
2. Howard 64
3. Gregory 42
4. De Smet 35
5. Sully Buttes 19
Receiving votes: Warner 11, Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 1, Burke 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (10) 77
2. Colman-Egan (6) 72
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 51
4. Langford Area 29
5. Harding County (1) 18
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 15, Herreid/Selby Area 7, Corsica-Stickney 1.
Here are the results from the 2020 SDFBCA Pre-Season Coaches Poll:
11AAA
1. O'Gorman (13)
2. SF Roosevelt (9)
3. Brandon Valley
4. SF Washington
5. SF Lincoln
Others: Harrisburg
11AA
1. Pierre (20)
2. Brookings (1)
3. Yankton
4. Mitchell (1)
5. Huron
Others: Douglas
11A
1. Tea Area (9)
2. Canton (9)
3. Dell Rapids (2)
4. Dakota Valley (2)
5. West Central
Others: Madison, Lennox
11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (12)
2. Winner (7)
3. Sioux Valley (2)
4. St. Thomas More (1)
5. McCook Central/Montrose
Others: Elk Point-Jefferson, Beresford
9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (20)
2. Bon Homme (1)
3. Lemmon-McIntosh
4. Deuel (1)
5. Platte-Geddes
Others: Hamlin, Arlington/Lake Preston, Baltic
9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (20)
2. Howard
3. Gregory (1)
4. Sully Buttes
5. Britton-Heccla (1)
Others: DeSmet, Warner
9B
1. Colman-Egan (9)
2. Wolsey-Wessington (6)
3. DR St. Mary (3)
4. Herreid/Selby Area
5. Langford (1)
Others: Harding County, Faulkton Area
