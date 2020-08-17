Bucks Ranked Second, Third To Open Season
Buy Now

These Yankton High School football linemen take part in a drill during a practice earlier this season. The Bucks are ranked second and third in the two preseason polls announced Monday. Yankton opens the 2020 season on Aug. 28 at Spearfish.

 Jeremy Hoeck/P&D

The Yankton Bucks ranked second in the media poll and third in the coaches’ poll as the preseason football polls were announced on Monday.

In the Class 11AA South Dakota Prep Media poll, Pierre received all 18 first place votes for 90 points. The Bucks scored 60 points, followed by Mitchell (50), Huron (38) and Brookings (20).

Pierre claimed 20 of 22 first place votes in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association poll, with second place Brookings and fourth place Mitchell each receiving one vote first place vote.

In Class 11AAA, Sioux Falls Roosevelt claimed the top spot in the media poll, while O’Gorman claimed the top spot in the coaches’ poll.

In the Class 11A media poll, Canton drew the top spot, with Dakota Valley fifth. Tea Area edged Canton for the top spot in the coaches’ poll, with Dakota Valley claiming two first place votes and the fourth spot.

Winner drew the top spot in the Class 11B media poll, with Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan drawing the top spot in the coaches’ poll. Elk Point-Jefferson received votes in both polls, while Beresford also received votes in the coaches’ poll.

Defending champion Viborg-Hurley was the top pick and Bon Homme was second in the Class 9AA poll. Bon Homme shared second in the media poll with Lemmon-McIntosh, with Platte-Geddes also receiving votes. Platte-Geddes was fifth in the coaches’ poll.

Defending champion Canistota-Freeman was the top pick in both Class 9A polls.

Wosley-Wessington drew the top spot in the Class 9B media poll, with Colman-Egan claiming the top spot in the coaches’ poll. Alcester-Hudson received votes in the media poll.

The 2020 season for nine-man and Class 11B opens on Friday, Aug. 21. The larger 11-man classes are set to open their seasons on Aug. 28.

The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Roosevelt (15)              86

2. Brandon Valley (2)      67

3. O’Gorman (1)               55

4. Harrisburg      29

5. Washington   26

Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Watertown 1

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18)      90

2. Yankton           60

3. Mitchell           50

4. Huron               38

5. Brookings       20

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Douglas 5.

Class 11A

1. Canton (13)    81

2. Tea Area (3)   68

3. Dell Rapids     (2)          58

4. West Central 29

5. Dakota Valley                19

Receiving votes: Madison 7, Lennox 6, Sioux Falls Christian 2.

Class 11B

1. Winner (14)   82

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4)               75

3. McCook Central/Montrose     37

4. Sioux Valley                   33

5. St. Thomas More         29

Receiving votes: Webster Area 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Mobridge-Pollock 3.

Class 9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (18)      90

T-2. Bon Homme              56

T-2. Lemmon/McIntosh                56

4. Deuel               38

5. Hamlin             12

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 9, Baltic 7, Arlington/Lake Preston 2.

Class 9A

1. Canistota/Freeman (18)           90

2. Howard           64

3. Gregory           42

4. De Smet          35

5. Sully Buttes    19

Receiving votes: Warner 11, Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 1, Burke 1.

Class 9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (10)          77

2. Colman-Egan (6)          72

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1)             51

4. Langford Area               29

5. Harding County (1)     18

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 15, Herreid/Selby Area 7, Corsica-Stickney 1.

Here are the results from the 2020 SDFBCA Pre-Season Coaches Poll:

11AAA

1. O'Gorman (13)

2. SF Roosevelt (9)

3. Brandon Valley

4. SF Washington

5. SF Lincoln

Others: Harrisburg

11AA

1.  Pierre (20)

2. Brookings (1)

3. Yankton

4. Mitchell (1)

5. Huron

Others: Douglas

11A

1. Tea Area (9)

2. Canton (9)

3. Dell Rapids (2)

4. Dakota Valley (2)

5. West Central

Others: Madison, Lennox

11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (12)

2. Winner (7)

3. Sioux Valley (2)

4. St. Thomas More (1)

5. McCook Central/Montrose

Others: Elk Point-Jefferson, Beresford

9AA

1.  Viborg-Hurley (20)

2. Bon Homme (1)

3. Lemmon-McIntosh

4. Deuel (1)

5. Platte-Geddes

Others: Hamlin, Arlington/Lake Preston, Baltic

9A

1.  Canistota/Freeman (20)

2. Howard

3. Gregory (1)

4. Sully Buttes

5. Britton-Heccla (1)

Others: DeSmet, Warner

9B

1.  Colman-Egan (9)

2. Wolsey-Wessington (6)

3. DR St. Mary (3)

4. Herreid/Selby Area

5. Langford (1)

Others: Harding County, Faulkton Area

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.