OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota women’s tennis will play for a Summit League tournament championship on Saturday at Koch Family Tennis Center.
The Coyotes won four of the six singles matches contested during Friday’s semifinal against Oral Roberts, played indoors at Miracle Hill Tennis Center, to pull out a 4-2 victory and move on to the championship match for the first time since 2018. USD will face top-seeded Denver, a 4-0 winner over Omaha, in the final, today (Saturday) at noon.
South Dakota, moving to 11-11 on the season, equaled its single season win high under eight-year head coach Brett Barnett.
The Coyotes, after dropping the doubles point and falling behind 2-0, responded in the singles play, which saw a comeback from Jana Lazarevic to win in three sets and Natka Kmoskova to win in straight sets for the clinch.
“What a win and comeback for this program today,” said Barnett. “Oral Roberts came out and took it to us in doubles.
“We had to respond and fight and the ladies did just that and more. I haven’t seen a team dig deeper than they did today. Flat out just refused to lose.”
Bea Havlickova, a freshman, got the comeback started with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles for her 12th win during the dual season.
Habiba Aly, a fifth-year senior, avenged her only singles loss in Summit League play with a 6-4, 6-3 decision at No. 1 singles over Oleksandra Nahurska. Aly earned her ninth win at No. 1 singles and her 14th during the dual season.
Lazarevic, a fifth-year senior, rallied from a set down to post a 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles, her ninth win at that spot during the dual season.
Kmoskova, a senior, after winning the first set 6-2, rallied from down 2-5 in set two to close out the match by winning the last five games and her match 7-5.
“Biba and Bea started the comeback winning in straight sets and Jana came back huge being a set down and Nat flight so hard for the clinch,” said Barnett. “We will not be content just getting to the championship match tomorrow, the team will be ready to take it one step further.”
Lazarevic won her 56th career singles match and Aly’s win was her 55th in her career.
