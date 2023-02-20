The Yankton Bucks, despite a 3-0 week, slipped one spot to fifth in the South Dakota Media basketball poll for Class AA boys. The poll was announced Monday.
Despite suffering its first loss of the season, Sioux Falls Jefferson (17-1) remained a unanimous selection for the top pick in Class AA boys. Sioux Falls Lincoln (15-3) was second. Sioux Falls Washington (11-6), which beat Jefferson on Saturday, was third.
Yankton (13-4) is scheduled to travel to Washington on Tuesday.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Dakota Valley (19-0), the last undefeated team in South Dakota boys’ basketball, remained a unanimous pick in Class A.
— Aberdeen Christian (17-2), drew 19 of 20 first place votes in Class B boys, with DeSmet (17-3) getting the other. Viborg-Hurley (16-2) received votes in the poll.
— Washington (14-3) moved past Jefferson (15-3) for the top spot in the Class AA girls’ poll, with Washington holding a 10-8 edge in first-place votes over the Cavaliers. Fourth-ranked O’Gorman (14-4) drew the other two.
Yankton is scheduled to host Washington on Tuesday.
— Hamlin (19-0), the last unbeaten in South Dakota girls’ basketball, was a unanimous top pick in Class A. Vermillion (19-1) and Wagner (19-1) remained in second and third.
— Viborg-Hurley (17-3) drew 19 of 20 first place votes in Class B girls, with Wolsey-Wessington (18-2) drawing the other. Centerville (15-5) and Andes Central-Dakota Christian (17-3) also received votes.
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 20 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
1. Jefferson (20) 17-1 100 1
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 7, Brandon Valley 2.
1. Dakota Valley (20) 19-0 100 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 15-4 78 3
3. Sioux Valley 18-2 60 2
5. St. Thomas More 18-2 19 5
Receiving votes: Lennox 5, Hamlin 3, Rapid City Christian 1.
1. Aberdeen Christian (19) 17-2 99 1
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 4, Castlewood 3.
1. Washington (10) 14-3 88 2
2. Jefferson (8) 15-3 82 1
4. O’Gorman (2) 14-4 51 5
5. Brandon Valley 13-5 21 RV
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 5.
1. Hamlin (20) 19-0 100 1
4. Sioux Falls Christian 18-2 38 4
5. St. Thomas More 16-4 18 5
Receiving votes: Sisseton 4, Tea Area 1.
1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 17-3 99 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 18-2 81 2
T-3. Sully Buttes 17-3 47 3
Receiving votes: Centerville 3, Howard 2, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1.
