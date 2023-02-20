Bucks Slip To Fifth
Yankton's Michael Mors goes up for a shot in the lane over Douglas' Tucker Paris during their boys' basketball game on Friday at the Yankton High School Gym. Despite going 3-0 on the week, Yankton dropped one spot to fifth in this week's South Dakota Media basketball poll.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks, despite a 3-0 week, slipped one spot to fifth in the South Dakota Media basketball poll for Class AA boys. The poll was announced Monday.

Despite suffering its first loss of the season, Sioux Falls Jefferson (17-1) remained a unanimous selection for the top pick in Class AA boys. Sioux Falls Lincoln (15-3) was second. Sioux Falls Washington (11-6), which beat Jefferson on Saturday, was third.

