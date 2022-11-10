Both Wall and Parkston were stopped one victory short of the state finals a year ago. This year they stand in the way of each other for the title.
The Parkston Trojans and Wall Eagles will face off for the South Dakota Class 9AA football championship today (Friday) at 10:30 a.m. at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Wall (11-0) is the top seed in the post-season bracket after outscoring opponents 522-65 on the season. Only once during the season did a team play them within a touchdown, a 20-12 victory over Bon Homme in the second round of the playoffs.
“We thought the potential was there with the group of juniors and seniors we had,” said Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw, whose team made its fourth state semifinal appearance in six seasons. This is the Eagles’ first finals appearance since 2011. “This year there was a bigger focus, a bigger chip on their shoulders.”
Parkston graduated a number of seniors after the 2021 season, meaning that a number of players would have to grow in to bigger roles for the Trojans.
“We had good depth, but they weren’t ready,” said Parkston head coach Matt Grave. “But they put in a lot of work. We knew we had good talent, but talent alone doesn’t win. Our chemistry is very strong.”
This will mark Parkston’s first-ever appearance as a nine-man team after four finals trips in Class 11B. Parkston edged St. Thomas More in the 2014 final.
The Trojans have a number of weapons on offense, according to Grave.
“We’ve got some good talent, some good depth,” he said. “We had to plug people in and figure out where to maximize their skills.”
The guys up front have played a major role on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve been able to maintain health, which allowed us to build communication and trust,” Grave said. “Our linebackers have been very solid, and our defensive backs have been able to make the plays when we’ve needed them to make plays.”
One challenge the Trojans pose is their hard-nosed play, Heathershaw said.
“We need to match their physicality and rise above it,” he said. “They run a double-wing and play smash-mouth football, and we have to be able to control the line on both sides of the ball.”
Quarterback Burk Blasius has been a sharp-shooter for the Eagles. While the junior attempts just over 11 passes per game, he has completed 76% of those passes and has 1,927 yards and 25 touchdowns on the season. He has been picked off just twice in 125 attempts.
“It’s been crazy,” Heathershaw said. “There have been games where he’s passed 100%. When our offensive line has been able to give him time, he’s lights out.”
Senior Rylan McDonnell (27-657, 9 TD), senior Stran Williams (20-337, 5 TD), senior Cedar Amiotte (19-383, 3 TD) and senior Blair Blasius (13-246, 4 TD) have been primary targets for Burk Blasius.
Amiotte leads the run game for the Eagles, posting 962 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 92 carries. Burk Blasius has called his own number 43 times for 315 yards and six scores. Senior Mason Heath has 233 yards and five scores on just 24 carries.
“Amiotte is a heckuva player,” Heathershaw said. “Against Hamlin (in the semifinals) in the second half, we put it in his hands and our linemen did their job.”
Wall’s offensive depth will pose a challenge for Parkston, Grave said.
“They have five, six guys we gotta keep our eyes on,” he said. “It will be a full team effort to slow this Wall team down.”
Blair Blasius (65 tackles) and senior Norman Livermont (63 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 2 FR) have led the defense, along with Heath (55 tackles), Burk Blasius (51 tackles), Amiotte (49 tackles, 8 INT) and Quinn Moon (46 tackles, 3.5 sacks).
“We preach to our guys to do their job and know their role,” Heathershaw said. “Livermont is a two-time all-state defensive end. Amiotte was an all-state defensive back as a sophomore. Our linebackers all get downhill.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Parkston team stats were not available at presstime.
