Pairings for the South Dakota Class A State Baseball Tournaments in the 16-under, 14-under and 13-under divisions have been announced.
In the 16-Under Tournament in Harrisburg and Tea, the Yankton Black Sox are in Pool 2 of the 11-team field. The Black Sox open on Friday at noon against Sioux Falls Black, then will face either Brandon Valley or Brookings on Saturday morning. The tournament runs through Sunday.
In the 14-Under Tournament in Aberdeen, the Yankton Lakers are in Pool 1 of the 13-team field. The Lakers will face Watertown on Friday night, and Brandon Valley and Brookings on Saturday. The top four teams advance to Sunday’s semifinals.
In the 13-Under Tournament at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls, the Yankton Reds are in Pool 2 of the 13-team field. The Reds will face Brookings on Saturday at 1 p.m., then face one of the two Harrisburg teams later in the day. The tournament runs through Sunday.
16-UNDER DIVISION
July 31-Aug. 2 at Harrisburg (H) and Tea (T)
POOL 1
Friday’s Game
GAME 1: S.F. East vs. Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m. (H)
Saturday’s Games
GAME 10: S.F. East vs. Pierre, 2 p.m. (H)
GAME 12: Pierre vs. Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m. (H)
POOL 2
Friday’s Games
GAME 2: Yankton vs. S.F. Black, noon (H)
GAME 3: Brandon Valley vs. Brookings, 2:30 p.m. (H)
Saturday’s Games
GAME 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 9 a.m. (H)
GAME 7: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m. (T)
POOL 3
Friday’s Games
GAME 4: S.F. West vs. Rapid City, 5 p.m. (H)
GAME 5: Renner vs. Watertown, 7:30 p.m. (H)
Saturday’s Games
GAME 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11:30 a.m. (H)
GAME 9: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12:30 p.m. (T)
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS
Semifinals
Pool 1 First vs. Wild Card, 9 a.m. (H)
Pool 2 First vs. Pool 3 First, 11:30 a.m. (H)
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m. (H)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m. (H)
CONSOLATION
GAME 11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m. Saturday (T)
GAME 14: Second place teams not earning wild card, 10 a.m. (T)
GAME 16: Pool 1 third vs. Pool 2 third, 12:30 p.m. (T)
GAME 17: Pool 2 third vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. (T)
————
14-UNDER TOURN.
July 31-Aug. 2 at Aberdeen
POOL 1
Friday’s Games
Renner vs. Watertown, 10 a.m., Field 1
Brookings vs. Brandon Valley, 12:15 p.m., Field 1
Renner vs. Brandon Valley, 3:45 p.m., Field 2
Yankton vs. Watertown, 6 p.m., Field 2
Saturday’s Games
Yankton vs. Brandon Valley, 11:15 a.m., Field 2
Renner vs. Brookings, 11:45 a.m., Field 1
Brookings vs. Yankton, 3:45 p.m., Field 2
Watertown vs. Brandon Valley, 6:30 p.m., Field 1
POOL 2
Friday’s Games
Aberdeen vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 9 a.m., Field 2
Pierre vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 1:30 p.m., Field 2
Aberdeen vs. S.F. West, 4:45 p.m., Field 1
Saturday’s Games
Pierre vs. S.F. West, 9:30 a.m., Field 1
Aberdeen vs. Pierre, 2 p.m., Field 2
Harrisburg Maroon vs. S.F. West, 6 p.m., Field 2
POOL 3
Friday’s Games
S.F. East vs. Huron, 11:15 a.m., Field 2
Harrisburg Gold vs. Huron, 2:30 p.m., Field 2
S.F. East vs. Mitchell, 7 p.m., Field 1
Saturday’s Games
Mitchell vs. Huron, 9 a.m., Field 2
Harrisburg Gold vs. Mitchell, 1:30 p.m., Field 2
S.F. East vs. Harrisburg Gold, 4:15 p.m., Field 1
CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY
Semifinals
Pool 1 First vs. Wild Card
Pool 2 First vs. Pool 3 First
THIRD: Semifinal losers
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners
————
13-UNDER TOURN.
Aug. 1-2 at Sioux Falls
POOL 1 (On Field 1)
S.F. East vs. S.F. West, 10:30 a.m.
S.F. West vs. Watertown, 1 p.m.
Watertown vs. S.F. East, 3:30 p.m.
POOL 2 (On Field 3, Except where noted)
Harrisburg Gold vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 10:30 a.m.
Yankton vs. Brookings, 1 p.m.
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.. Field 1
POOL 3 (On Field 2)
Mitchell vs. Aberdeen, noon
Pierre vs. Mitchell, 2:30 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Pierre, 5 p.m.
POOL 4 (On Field 4)
Renner vs. Brandon Valley, noon
Brandon Valley vs. Huron, 2:30 p.m.
Huron vs. Renner, 5 p.m.
CONSOLATION, SUNDAY
Pool 1 Second vs. Pool 4 Second, 9:30 a.m., Field 1
Pool 2 Second vs. Pool 3 Second, 9:30 a.m. Field 2
Pool 1 Third vs. Pool 2 Fourth, 9:30 a.m., Field 3
Pool 2 Third vs. Pool 3 Third, noon, Field 3
Pool 1 Third vs. Pool 4 Third, 2:30 p.m., Field 3
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS
Pool 1 First vs. Pool 4 First, noon, Field 1
Pool 2 First vs. Pool 4 First, noon, Field 2
THIRD: Semifinal losers, Field 2
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, Field 1
