Pairings for the South Dakota Class A State Baseball Tournaments in the 16-under, 14-under and 13-under divisions have been announced.

In the 16-Under Tournament in Harrisburg and Tea, the Yankton Black Sox are in Pool 2 of the 11-team field. The Black Sox open on Friday at noon against Sioux Falls Black, then will face either Brandon Valley or Brookings on Saturday morning. The tournament runs through Sunday.

In the 14-Under Tournament in Aberdeen, the Yankton Lakers are in Pool 1 of the 13-team field. The Lakers will face Watertown on Friday night, and Brandon Valley and Brookings on Saturday. The top four teams advance to Sunday’s semifinals.

In the 13-Under Tournament at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls, the Yankton Reds are in Pool 2 of the 13-team field. The Reds will face Brookings on Saturday at 1 p.m., then face one of the two Harrisburg teams later in the day. The tournament runs through Sunday.

16-UNDER DIVISION

July 31-Aug. 2 at Harrisburg (H) and Tea (T)

POOL 1

Friday’s Game

GAME 1: S.F. East vs. Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m. (H)

Saturday’s Games

GAME 10: S.F. East vs. Pierre, 2 p.m. (H)

GAME 12: Pierre vs. Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m. (H)

POOL 2

Friday’s Games

GAME 2: Yankton vs. S.F. Black, noon (H)

GAME 3: Brandon Valley vs. Brookings, 2:30 p.m. (H)

Saturday’s Games

GAME 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 9 a.m. (H)

GAME 7: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m. (T)

POOL 3

Friday’s Games

GAME 4: S.F. West vs. Rapid City, 5 p.m. (H)

GAME 5: Renner vs. Watertown, 7:30 p.m. (H)

Saturday’s Games

GAME 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11:30 a.m. (H)

GAME 9: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12:30 p.m. (T)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS

Semifinals

Pool 1 First vs. Wild Card, 9 a.m. (H)

Pool 2 First vs. Pool 3 First, 11:30 a.m. (H)

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m. (H)

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m. (H)

CONSOLATION

GAME 11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m. Saturday (T)

GAME 14: Second place teams not earning wild card, 10 a.m. (T)

GAME 16: Pool 1 third vs. Pool 2 third, 12:30 p.m. (T)

GAME 17: Pool 2 third vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. (T)

————

14-UNDER TOURN.

July 31-Aug. 2 at Aberdeen

POOL 1

Friday’s Games

Renner vs. Watertown, 10 a.m., Field 1

Brookings vs. Brandon Valley, 12:15 p.m., Field 1

Renner vs. Brandon Valley, 3:45 p.m., Field 2

Yankton vs. Watertown, 6 p.m., Field 2

Saturday’s Games

Yankton vs. Brandon Valley, 11:15 a.m., Field 2

Renner vs. Brookings, 11:45 a.m., Field 1

Brookings vs. Yankton, 3:45 p.m., Field 2

Watertown vs. Brandon Valley, 6:30 p.m., Field 1

POOL 2

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 9 a.m., Field 2

Pierre vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 1:30 p.m., Field 2

Aberdeen vs. S.F. West, 4:45 p.m., Field 1

Saturday’s Games

Pierre vs. S.F. West, 9:30 a.m., Field 1

Aberdeen vs. Pierre, 2 p.m., Field 2

Harrisburg Maroon vs. S.F. West, 6 p.m., Field 2

POOL 3

Friday’s Games

S.F. East vs. Huron, 11:15 a.m., Field 2

Harrisburg Gold vs. Huron, 2:30 p.m., Field 2

S.F. East vs. Mitchell, 7 p.m., Field 1

Saturday’s Games

Mitchell vs. Huron, 9 a.m., Field 2

Harrisburg Gold vs. Mitchell, 1:30 p.m., Field 2

S.F. East vs. Harrisburg Gold, 4:15 p.m., Field 1

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY

Semifinals

Pool 1 First vs. Wild Card

Pool 2 First vs. Pool 3 First

THIRD: Semifinal losers

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners

————

13-UNDER TOURN.

Aug. 1-2 at Sioux Falls

POOL 1 (On Field 1)

S.F. East vs. S.F. West, 10:30 a.m.

S.F. West vs. Watertown, 1 p.m.

Watertown vs. S.F. East, 3:30 p.m.

POOL 2 (On Field 3, Except where noted)

Harrisburg Gold vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 10:30 a.m.

Yankton vs. Brookings, 1 p.m.

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.. Field 1

POOL 3 (On Field 2)

Mitchell vs. Aberdeen, noon

Pierre vs. Mitchell, 2:30 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. Pierre, 5 p.m.

POOL 4 (On Field 4)

Renner vs. Brandon Valley, noon

Brandon Valley vs. Huron, 2:30 p.m.

Huron vs. Renner, 5 p.m.

CONSOLATION, SUNDAY

Pool 1 Second vs. Pool 4 Second, 9:30 a.m., Field 1

Pool 2 Second vs. Pool 3 Second, 9:30 a.m. Field 2

Pool 1 Third vs. Pool 2 Fourth, 9:30 a.m., Field 3

Pool 2 Third vs. Pool 3 Third, noon, Field 3

Pool 1 Third vs. Pool 4 Third, 2:30 p.m., Field 3

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS

Pool 1 First vs. Pool 4 First, noon, Field 1

Pool 2 First vs. Pool 4 First, noon, Field 2

THIRD: Semifinal losers, Field 2

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, Field 1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.