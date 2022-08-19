GAYVILLE – The Corsica-Stickney Jaguars were led by freshman Waylon Bolle’s 90 rushing yards as well as junior Carter Wright’s eight tackles in their 20-12 win against the Gayville Volin Raiders in Gayville Friday.
Tied 12-12 going into the fourth quarter, the Jaguars’ Caleb Baumiller scored on a three-yard touchdown run.
Gayville scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Spencer Karstens to Hunter Wuebben to take an early 6-0 lead. However, Bolle would score on an 18-yard touchdown run for the Jaguars to tie things up at 6 after the opening quarter.
In the third quarter, Corsica-Stickney’s Wright scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to give the Jaguars a 12-6 lead.
It did not take the Raiders long to respond, as senior Ben Rumsey returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to tie the game at 12.
Karstens completed 12-of-22 passes for 161 yards in the contest. Rumsey and freshman defensive lineman Preston Karstens had 10 and 9 tackles for the Raiders, respectively.
The Jaguars look to improve to 2-0 on the 2022 campaign next Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. when they take on Alcester-Hudson at home. Gayville-Volin travels to Colome to take on the Cowboys at 6 p.m. next Friday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (1-0) 6 0 6 8 — 20
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (0-1) 6 0 6 0 — 12
F-FA-M 34, Burke 12
BURKE — The Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion Phoenix opened their inaugural season on a positive note, bouncing back from an early deficit to defeat Burke 34-12 in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Tschetter passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 33 yards for the Phoenix. Maddox Kihne rushed for 64 yards and a score, and caught four passes for 59 yards and a score. Rocky Ammann had a team-high 111 receiving yards, including a score. Matt Hagen also had a touchdown catch. Dominic Sperling added a rushing score in the victory.
Ira Burroughs and Reed Benter rushed for touchdowns for Burke.
Ethan Balvin made a team-high 12 tackles for the Phoenix. Evan Scharberg made six stops.
Jaden Swan had seven tackles for Burke.
The Phoenix host the Iroquois-Lake Preston on Aug. 26 in Freeman. Burke travels to Avon next.
F-FA-M (1-0) 0 8 14 12 — 34
BURKE (0-1) 6 0 0 6 — 12
Viborg-Hurley 54, Sunshine Bible 0
MILLER — Viborg-Hurley scored 32 first-quarter points on the way to a 54-0 rout of Sunshine Bible in the football season opener for both squads.
Luke Campbell carried the ball twice, finishing with 105 yards and two scores, for Viborg-Hurley. Evan Campbell, Chance Schollerman and Wyatt Huber each had a rushing touchdown. Brady Schroedermeier was 5-of-6 passing for 84 yards and two scores, with Jake Austin and Kobee Sherman each having a touchdown catch.
Nolan Triebwasser rushed for 51 yards for Sunshine Bible.
Luke Campbell had a team-high five tackles for the Cougar defense. Parker Jones had six tackes, including one for loss, for SBA.
Viborg-Hurley hosts Garretson next. Sunshine Bible hosts Jones County next.
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-0) 32 8 8 6 — 54
SUNSHINE BIBLE (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Alcester-Hudson 48, Centerville 8
ALCESTER – Cubs junior quarterback Mateo Kleinhans ran for 108 yards three touchdowns and added another TD through the air as he led Alcester-Hudson to a 48-8 victory against the Centerville Tornadoes in Alcester Friday.
With the Cubs leading 14-8 in the second quarter, Kleinhans broke free on a 39-yard touchdown run to give Alcester-Hudson a 20-8 lead going into the locker room.
Alcester-Hudson outrushed Centerville 291-68 in the game, averaging 5.9 yards a carry. The Cubs had five rushing touchdowns in the game, with sophomore running back Evan Brown and freshman running back Darin Dykstra with one each.
Junior tight end Dominic Egdom had an 82-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter as he had two receptions for 100 yards.
On defense, Kleinhans led all Cubs defenders with 13 tackles. Brown added seven of his own. Egdom and junior Aiden Cole each had a sack on the night.
The Cubs will play at Corsica-Stickney next week, while Centerville hosts Chester.
CENTERVILLE (0-1) 0 8 0 0 — 8
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-0) 8 12 8 20 — 48
Canistota 43, Irene-Wakonda 28
CANISTOTA — The Canistota Hawks built a 43-8 lead and held on for a 43-28 victory over Irene-Wakonda in the football season opener for both squads.
Tage Ortman passed for 137 yards and two scores, and Noah Kleinsasser rushed for 114 yards and two scores for Canistota. Tye Merrill had two scores, one rushing and one receiving, and 97 total yards. Cayden Scott had a rushing touchdown and Austin Weber had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Dashel Spurrell rushed for 131 yards and two scores for Irene-Wakonda. Chase Dahlerup also rushed for two scores, finishing with 70 yards.
Scott had a hand in 12 tackles and Kleinsasser had three tackles for loss for the Canistota defense. Ortman picked off a pass.
Miles Pollman had a hand in six tackles for Irene-Wakonda. Dahlerup had 2 1/2 tackles for loss.
Canistota hosts rival Howard next. Irene-Wakonda hosts Hanson next.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-1) 0 0 16 12 — 28
CANISTOTA (1-0) 24 12 7 0 — 43
Sioux Valley 34, Jim River 14
VOLGA — Jace Christensen threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Sioux Valley downed Jim River 34-14 in prep football action on Friday. The game marked the season opener for both squads.
Christensen was 6-of-8 passing for 100 yards, finding Hudsyn Ruesink three times for 57 yards and two scores. Christensen also rushed for a score. Brock Christopherson rushed for 113 yards and two scores in the victory.
Logan Sayler rushed for a touchdown and had an 87-yard kickoff return for a score for Jim River. Kadeyn Ulmer passed for 86 yards, with Brayden Sattler catching 85 of those yards on three receptions.
Sioux Valley hosts Sisseton next. Jim River hosts Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central in Scotland.
JIM RIVER (0-1) 0 7 0 7 — 14
SIOUX VALLEY (1-0) 7 14 7 6 — 34
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 0
PARKER – The Elk-Point-Jefferson Huskies defeated the Parker Pheasants 50-0 at the PHS Athletic Complex Friday night.
Senior running back Lucas Hueser ran for 170 yards and 3 TD on nine carries, averaging 18.9 yards per carry to lead the Huskies. His longest touchdown run of the night was a 65-yard run that put Elk Point-Jefferson up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Overall, the Huskies rushed for 316 yards on 20 carries, averaging 15.8 yards per carry.
Quarterback Noah McDermott, a senior, completed 8-of-14 passes for 156 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Huskies.
The Elk Point-Jefferson defense showed up in the game, holding Parker to 47 yards of total offense in the contest.
Elk Point plays on the road at Baltic High School next Friday at 7 p.m. while Parker travels to Tri-Valley High School to take on the Mustangs at 7 p.m. next Friday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (1-0) 21 14 7 8 — 50
PARKER (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
