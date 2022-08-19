GAYVILLE – The Corsica-Stickney Jaguars were led by freshman Waylon Bolle’s 90 rushing yards as well as junior Carter Wright’s eight tackles in their 20-12 win against the Gayville Volin Raiders in Gayville Friday.

Tied 12-12 going into the fourth quarter, the Jaguars’ Caleb Baumiller scored on a three-yard touchdown run.

