BASEBALL
S.D. STATE B LEGION
July 29-Aug. 2 at Gregory
Friday, July 29
Winner-Colome 8, Humboldt-Hartford 7
Redfield 16, Milbank 1
Vermillion 9, Dell Rapids 7
Gregory 4, Platte-Geddes 2
Saturday, July 30
Dell Rapids 20, Humboldt-Hartford 4, 5 innings, Humboldt-Hartford eliminated
Platte-Geddes 10, Milbank 5, Milbank eliminated
Winner-Colome 8, Vermillion 3
Redfield 12, Gregory 11
Sunday, July 31
Vermillion 10, Platte-Geddes 0, Platte-Geddes eliminated
Gregory 10, Dell Rapids 3, Dell Rapids eliminated
Winner-Colome 10, Redfield 5
Monday, Aug. 1
Vermillion 13, Redfield 2, Redfield eliminated
Gregory 9, Winner-Colome 3
Tuesday, Aug. 2
GAME 14: Vermillion vs. Gregory, 10 a.m.
GAME 15: Game 14 winner vs. Winner-Colome, 30 minutes after Game 14
S.D. STATE ‘A’ LEGION TOURN.
July 27-31 at Rapid City
NOTE: Times listed in Central
Wednesday, July 27
Brookings 6, Pierre 5, 8 innings
Mitchell 4, R.C. Post 320 1
S.F. East 14, Brandon Valley 2, 5 innings
R.C. Post 22 4, Harrisburg 2
Thursday, July 28
Pierre 7, Brandon Valley 6, 8 innings, Brandon Valley eliminated
Harrisburg 4, R.C. Post 320 2, Post 320 eliminated
S.F. East 3, Brookings 1
Mitchell 8, R.C. Post 22 2
Friday, July 29
Harrisburg 8, Brookings 0, Brookings eliminated
R.C. Post 22 13, Pierre 2, 5 innings, Pierre eliminated
S.F. East 8, Mitchell 7
Saturday, July 30
Harrisburg 7, Mitchell 0, Mitchell eliminated
R.C. Post 22 6, S.F. East 5, 9 innings
Sunday, July 31
R.C. Post 22 8, Harrisburg 6, Harrisburg eliminated
CHAMPIONSHIP: R.C. Post 22 5, S.F. East 1
CLASS A YOUTH TOURNAMENTS
16-UNDER
July 28-31 at Watertown
Red Pool: Renner 7, Huron 6; Watertown 8, S.F. West 7; Huron 12, S.F. West 1; Renner 14, Watertown 7; Renner 11, S.F. West 1; Huron 6, Watertown 1
White Pool: Yankton Black Sox 3, Harrisburg Maroon 2; Brandon Valley 6, R.C. Post 22 3; Harrisburg Maroon 6, R.C. Post 22 3; Brandon Valley 3, Yankton 2; Yankton Black Sox 10, R.C. Post 22 3; Harrisburg Maroon 7, Brandon Valley 5
Blue Pool: Harrisburg Gold 10, S.F. East 4; Pierre 5, Brookings 2; S.F. East 6, Brookings 5; Pierre 6, Harrisburg Gold 6; Harrisburg Gold 11, Brookings 1; S.F. East 15, Pierre 0
Semifinals, Sunday
Renner 7, Harrisburg Gold 6
Huron 8, Yankton Black Sox 6
Championship, Sunday
Renner 6, Huron 4
14-UNDER
July 28-31 at Pierre
Red Pool: S.F. West Navy 13, Renner 1; Watertown 7, Brookings 3; Watertown 14, R.C. Post 320 7; Renner 10, Brookings 5; Watertown 5, Renner 0; Brookings vs. Huron, 5 p.m., K
White Pool: R.C. Post 320 8, Huron 6; S.F. West Navy 13, Renner 1; Watertown 14, R.C. Post 320; S.F. West Navy 11, Huron 1; S.F. West Navy 8, R.C. Post 320 6; Brookings vs. Huron, 5 p.m., K
Blue Pool: Yankton Lakers 5, Mitchell 4; S.F. East 10, Pierre 0; S.F. East 8, Mitchell 5; Yankton Lakers 3, Pierre 2; Yankton Lakers 5, S.F. East 1; Mitchell vs. Pierre, 6 p.m., H
Black Pool: Brandon Valley 11, S.F. West Red 1; Harrisburg 20, Aberdeen 11; Aberdeen 8, S.F. West Red 5; Harrisburg 5, Brandon Valley 3; Aberdeen 12, Brandon Valley 2; Harrisburg 8, S.F. West Red 1
Semifinals, Sunday
Watertown def. Harrisburg, no score available
Yankton Lakers 8, S.F. West Navy 6
Championship, Sunday
Watertown 4, Yankton Lakers 0
13-UNDER
July 28-31 at Brookings
Red Pool: Watertown 27, Yankton Reds 0; Mitchell 4, Huron 2; Watertown 9, Huron 3; Mitchell 9, Yankton Reds 1; Watertown 13, Mitchell 3; Huron 14, Yankton Reds 8
White Pool: Renner 5, Aberdeen 2; Pierre 14, Harrisburg Maroon 3; Pierre 1, Aberdeen 0; Renner 7, Harrisburg Maroon 4; Renner 4, Pierre 3; Aberdeen 3, Harrisburg Maroon 2
Blue Pool: Harrisburg Gold 3, S.F. Post 15 1; Brandon Valley 5, Brookings 3; Brandon Valley 9, S.F. Post 15 4; Harrisburg Gold 12, Brookings 0; Harrisburg Gold 8, Brandon Valley 0; Brookings vs. S.F. Post 15, 7:30 p.m., BS
Semifinals, Sunday
Harrisburg Gold vs. Pierre, 10:30 a.m., BS
Watertown vs. Renner, 1 p.m., BS
Championship, Sunday
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m., BS
13-14 TOURN.
July 29-31 at Harrisburg
Red Bracket: Yankton Greysox 11, Watertown 1; Harrisburg 12, S.F. Post 15 4; S.F. Post 15 14, Watertown 8; Harrisburg 9, Yankton Greysox 8
White Pool: Brandon Valley 16, Renner 5; Aberdeen 14, Brandon Valley 13; Renner 11, Aberdeen 1
Placement Games, Sunday
Watertown 14, Brandon Valley 6
S.F. Post 15 12, Aberdeen 9
Yankton Greysox 12, Aberdeen 4
CHAMPIONSHIP: Harrisburg 8, Renner 5
S.D. STATE B AMATEUR
Aug. 3-14 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Plankinton Gold Sox vs. Madison, 5:30 p.m.
Plankinton Bankers vs. Garretson, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Redfield Dairy Queen vs. Mount Vernon, 11 a.m.
Milbank vs. Akron, 1 p.m.
Platte vs. Aurora, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Wessington Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Canova vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.
Wynot vs. Lennox Only One, 1 p.m.
4 Corners vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Humboldt-Hartford vs. Dimock-Emery, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Northville vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 11 a.m.
Larchwood vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
Freeman vs. Lake Norden, 5:30 p.m.
Redfield Pheasants vs. Winner-Colome, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Menno vs. Flandreau, 11 a.m.
Kimball-White Lake vs. Castlewood Monarchs, 1 p.m.
S.D. STATE A AMATEUR
Aug. 5-7 in Aberdeen, Aug. 12-14 at Mitchell
OPENING WEEKEND
Friday, Aug. 5
GAME 1: Brookings vs. Yankton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Black Hills A’s vs. Renner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
GAME 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Sioux Falls Squirrels vs. Rapid City Diamondbacks, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Sioux Falls Hops vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
DISTRICT 6B AM. TOURN.
July 22-30 at Freeman
Friday, July 22
Wynot 8, Crofton 3
Freeman 3, Menno 1
Sunday, July 24
Wynot 6, Lesterville 3, 12 innings
Freeman 11, Tabor 9
Thursday, July 26
Tabor 11, Crofton 6 (Tabor is Rep #2)
Menno 5, Lesterville 4, 11 innings (Menno is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 30
CHAMPIONSHIP: Wynot 4, Freeman 2 (Freeman is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 5B AM. TOURN.
July 21-29 at Corsica
Thursday, July 21
Dimock-Emery 6, Mount Vernon 2
Friday, July 22
Alexandria 12, Corsica-Stickney 2
Platte 8, Parkston 3
Sunday, July 24
Winner-Colome 5, Dimock-Emery 2
Alexandria 7, Platte 1
Tuesday, July 26
Corsica-Stickney 13, Parkston 11, Parkston eliminated
Thursday, July 28
Mount Vernon 5, Platte 1 (MV is Rep #2)
Dimock-Emery 17, Corsica-Stickney 7, 7 innings (Dimock-Emery is Rep #3)
Friday, July 29
Platte 9, Corsica-Stickney 6 (Platte is Rep #4)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Alexandria 4, Winner-Colome 1 (Winner-Colome is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B AM. TOURN.
July 22-30 at Larchwood, Iowa
Friday, July 22
Akron 10, LCW 2
Sunday, July 24
Larchwood 13, Elk Point 2, 7 innings
Garretson 17, Akron 6, 7 innings
Wednesday, July 27
Elk Point 13, LCW 3, 8 innings, LCW eliminated
Saturday, July 30
Akron 16, Elk Point 3, 7 innings (Akron is Rep #2)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Larchwood 11, Garretson 1, 8 innings (Garretson is Rep #1)
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED SAND LEAGUE
7/27 RESULTS: Here for the Beer def. Vishay Tropics 21-13, 21-19, 21-11; Kicken Astec def. Spiking Our Drinks 21-3, 21-11, 21-13; Czeckers def. Mojo’s Sandy Balls 21-3, 21-10, 21-12; Astec Attackers def. USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces 21-8, 22-20, 21-17; Boston Shoes def. Sandy Beavers 21-12, 21-11, 21-8; School of Hard Blocks def. The Randoms 19-21, 23-21, 21-16; O’Malley’s Allstars def. Mission Unblockable 21-12, 21-6, 21-9
7/20 RESULTS: Parker Bruisers def. Sandy Beavers 23-21, 19-21, 21-12; Mojo’s Sandy Balls def. The Randoms 21-19, 20-22, 21-17; Czeckers def. Kicken Astec 21-19, 21-16, 19-21; USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces def. Spiking Our Drinks 21-11, 21-15, 21-15; Here for the Beer def. Astec Attackers 14-21, 21-18, 21-19; O’Malley’s Allstars def. School of Hard Blocks 21-5, 21-18, 21-17; Boston Shoes def. Mission Unblockable 21-10, 21-14, 21-12
7/13 RESULTS: Here for the Beer def. Spiking Our Drinks 21-5, 21-15, 21-6; Czeckers def. USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces 21-17, 21-12, 21-15; O’Malley’s Allstars def. The Randoms 21-13, 21-8, 21-19; Kicken Astec def. Mojo’s Sandy Balls 21-15, 21-19, 21-11; Boston Shoes def. School of Hard Blocks 21-16, 23-21, 19-21; Vishay Tropics def. Sandy Beavers 21-18, 21-14, 16-21; Parker Bruisers def. Mission Unblockable 21-17, 21-13, 17-21
7/6 RESULTS: O’Malley’s Allstars def. Parker Bruisers 21-13, 21-18, 21-14; Astec Attackers def. Mission Unblockable 22-20, 21-16, 21-19; Here for the Beer def. Mojo’s Sandy Balls 18-21, 21-18, 21-15; The Randoms def. Boston Shoes 22-20, 21-15, 13-21; Czeckers def. Spiking Our Drinks 21-13, 21-8, 21-8; Sandy Beavers def. Spiking Our Drinks 21-15, 21-10, 21-15; USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces def. Kicken Astec 21-17, 21-19, 21-16; School of Hard Blocks def. Vishay Tropics 21-16, 21-15, 21-12
STANDINGS: Astec Attackers 9-1, Here for the Beer 9-1, O’Malley’s Allstars 9-1, Czeckers 8-2, USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces 7-3, Kicken Astec 7-3, Parker Bruisers 6-4, Boston Shoes 6-5, School of Hard Blocks 4-6, The Randoms 3-7, Mojo’s Sandy Balls 3-7, Mission Unblockable 3-8, Sandy Beavers 2-8, Vishay Tropics 1-9, Spiking Our Drinks 0-10
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
7/28 RESULTS: Upper Deck def. YMC #2 21-18, 21-17, 21-15; Astec Aces def. YMC #1 21-18; 21-17, 21-19; The Lemonade Stand def. Volley Llamas 21-13, 21-12, 21-11; The Sandlizards def. The Walnut 12-21, 22-20, 21-16; Bumpin’ Uglies def. Bump Mama 21-12, 21-10, 21-23
7/21 RESULTS: Bumpin’ Uglies def. YMC #1 21-13; 15-21, 21-10; Upper Deck def. The Lemonade Stand 25-23, 20-22, 22-20, Chewblockas def. Bump Mama 21-12, 21-13, 21-11; The Walnut def. YMC #2 21-3, 21-8, 21-13; The Sandlizards def. Astec Aces 21-11, 18-21, 21-19
7/14 RESULTS: Volly Llamas def. Bump Mama 21-18, 21-17, 21-12; Astec Aces def. YMC #2 21-11, 21-7, 21-14; Chewblockas def. Bumpin’ Uglies 22-20, 22-20, 21-12; YMC #1 def. The Sandlizards 21-14, 22-20, 18-21; The Walnut def. The Lemonade Stand 22-20, 21-13, 13-21
STANDINGS: Astec Aces 7-1, The Walnut 6-2, Chewblockas 6-2, Bumpin’ Uglies 6-2, YMC #1 5-3, The Sandlizards 5-3, The Lemonade Stand 3-5, Upper Deck 3-5, YMC #2 1-7, Volley Llamas 1-7, Bump Mama 1-8
SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED LEAGUE
7/24 RESULTS: Astec-Black Sheep def. Kasey’s Crushers 16-6; Hunhoff Hillbillies def. Mojo’s via forfeit; Marquardt Transportation def. Angels 12-2; K-Construction def. Val’s Angels 12-2; POET def. Sacred Heart Hitters 18-6; Digger’s Casino def. Sons of Pitches 11-1; Slum Dogs def. (not listed) 16-14
7/17 RESULTS: Hunhoff Hillbillies def. Marquardt Transportation 11-7; K-Construction def. POET via Forfeit; Sons of Pitches def. Mojo’s via forfeit; Sacred Heart Hitters def. Kasey’s Crushers 16-3; Digger’s Casino def. Astec-Black Sheep 16-13; Slum Dogs def. Val’s Angels 16-3; Digger’s Casino def. Angels 14-4
7/10 RESULTS: Astec-Black Sheep def. Slum Dogs 15-3; Astec-Black Sheep def. Mojo’s via forfeit; Val’s Angels def. Mojo’s via forfeit; K-Construction def. Angels 27-6; Sons of Pitches def. Kasey’s Crushers 13-6; Hunhoff Hillbillies def. Sacred Heart Hitters 23-11; Digger’s Casino def. POET 11-5; Marquardt Transportation def. POET 12-7
STANDINGS: Hunhoff Hillbillies 8-0, Diggers Casino 8-0, Marquardt Transportation 6-1, K-Construction 6-2, Sons of Pitches 5-3, Astec-Black Sheep 5-3, Angels 3-5, Slum Dogs 3-5, Sacred Heart Hitters 2-6, POET 2-6, Mojo’s 2-7, Kasey’s Crushers 1-7, Vals Angels 1-7
GOLF
HILLCREST INV. QUALIFIER
First Round, Monday
NOTE: (X) - Exempt
RESULTS: 1, Emmet Herb 64; 2, Kyle Karazissis (X) 65; 3, Zander Winston (X) 66; T4, Hayden Hui 67; T4, Peter Webb (X) 67; T4, Parker Holekamp 67; T4, Ross Miller 67; T4, Jonathan Yoshihiro (X) 67; T4, Austin Rene 67; T4, Andrew McCain 67;
T11, Brady Calkins (X) 68; T11, Peri’Don Castille 68; T11, Tommy Vining 68; T11, Joe Weiler (X) 68; T11, Papito Gonzalez 68; T11, Trevor Lampson 68; T17, Tim Ailes (X) 69; T17, Conrad Isley (X) 69; T17, Michael Bakker 69; T17, Zach Burry 69;
T17, Greg Yellin 69; T17, Trip Morris 69; T23, Chris Gilman (X) 70; T23, Michael Colgate 70; T23, Trevor Ullestad 70; T23, Evan Grenus 70; T27, Adam Navigato (X) 71; T27, Nate Vontz 71; T27, Ben Harden 71; T27, Andrew Hudson 71; T27, Andrew Israelson (X) 71;
T27, Charles Merzbacher 71; T27, Zac Viminitz 71; T27, Chris Swenson 71; T27, Jeremy Tuggy 71; T36, Robert Bell (X) 72; T36, Alex Scott (X) 72; T36, Jake McBride 72; T39, Hudson Carpenter 73; T39, Ricky Hearden III 73;
T39, Matt Tolan 73; T39, Dawson Peters 73; T43, Andrew Welk 74; T43, Cole Wilczek 74; T43, Alex Romo 74; T43, Tyler Jensvold 74; T47, Nathan Maas 75; T47, Kaylor Steger 75; T47, Harold Calubid 75; T47, Ian Simon 75;
T47, Lance Kastamo 75; T52, Michael Mattiace (X) 76; T52, Chase Cadwallader 76; T52, Chuy Ojeda 76; T52, Joshua Rackley (X) 76; T56, Kevin Stanek (X) 78; T56, Ben Strong 78; T56, Brandon Sletmoen 78; T56, Bryan Schulte 78; 60, Zack Staub (X) 79;
61, Ben Pirro 81; T62, Jamie Guisinger 82; T62, Michael Mattas 82
