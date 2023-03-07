SALEM — This Class B SoDak 16 matchup was full of lead changes throughout the first half. Viborg-Hurley took the final lead of the game to win 62-56 over Wessington Springs and clinch a Class B state berth in Aberdeen.

Nick Hanson scored 21 points in the game to lead Viborg-Hurley with. Gage Goettertz followed with 17 points.

