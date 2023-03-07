SALEM — This Class B SoDak 16 matchup was full of lead changes throughout the first half. Viborg-Hurley took the final lead of the game to win 62-56 over Wessington Springs and clinch a Class B state berth in Aberdeen.
Nick Hanson scored 21 points in the game to lead Viborg-Hurley with. Gage Goettertz followed with 17 points.
Blake Larson put up 21 points for the Spartans, while Brock Krueger scored 15 points to follow.
Two minutes went by in the game before either team was able to put points on the board, with the Wessington Springs Spartans scoring first. There were seven different lead changes throughout the first quarter, with Wessington Springs being up 17-14 to end it.
There were four more lead changes in the second. However, the Cougars were able to hold on to a 28-27 lead to head into halftime. Nick Hanson scored 11 points this quarter to assist Viborg-Hurley.
Wessington Springs went on a 6-2 run to start the third quarter. However, a Gage Goettertz dunk and steal, followed by a Rafe Goettertz 3-pointer brought momentum to Viborg-Hurley. The Cougars were able to build a 10-point lead, but with :01.7 left in the third Brock Krueger was able make it a seven-point game.
“The boys were really able to step up in the third quarter, and we were able to get the ball moving how we like,” said Viborg-Hurley’s head coach, Galen Schoenefeld. “Rafe was able to come off the bench that quarter and make two 3’s which was big.”
The Spartans continued to press and drive to the basket in hopes of taking back the lead, finding themselves at the free throw line five times throughout the quarter. However, Larson, G. Goettertz and others were able to make key baskets throughout the quarter.
The crowd stayed on their feet and made noise from Tip-off, helping create momentum changes for both teams throughout the game.
“I have to give credit to the boys,” said Schoenefeld. “They are a young team and it is impressive how they have been able to focus once the game starts.”
Viborg-Hurley’s record improves to 20-3 as they head back to Aberdeen for the fourth time in the last five years to compete in the Class B Boys’ State Tournament.
“It is a great accomplishment for this group, so we are going to let them enjoy it,” said Viborg-Hurley’s coach. “Once we get back from the girls’ state tournament we are going to settle down and focus on it.”
The Wessington Springs Spartans’ season comes to an end with their final record being 16-7.
