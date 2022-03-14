MEMPHIS, Tenn.—South Dakota outhit Memphis 20-7 during a doubleheader, but both teams came away with a win Sunday on the final day of the Memphis Tournament. South Dakota won game one 10-2 in six innings while Memphis took the nightcap 2-1. The Coyotes went 1-3 at the tournament and stand 13-6 overall.
South Dakota pitcher Grace Garcia came within one strike of a no-hitter in the opener. Memphis first baseman Kendall Lee spoiled the bid with a two-out single to the wall in left center in the bottom of the sixth. Coyote catcher Jordyn Pender threw out pinch runner Presley Morris for the final out. It was the third runner Pender erased during the game.
Garcia struck out five and walked seven in moving to 3-0 on the season. Jadyn DeWitte and Gabby Moser both had three hits and two RBIs to spark the offense. Shortstop Lauren Eamiguel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs as well.
Game two was a pitcher’s dual between South Dakota’s Claire Edwards and Memphis’ Haillie Siems and it came down to the final at bat. Gracie Morton tripled to left field with one out in the seventh and Lee plated her two batters later with a solid single to right for the walk-off win.
The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead in the third, but wished they got more. They loaded the bases with nobody out for the heart of the order. But Courtney Wilson grounded into a double play and Aleesia Sainz struck out looking to limit the damage.
Memphis scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth to tie it. A wild pitch that Pender couldn’t corral allowed Camryn Wineinger to score from third. A walk, an error and the wild pitch allowed the Tigers to produce a run without the aid of a hit.
Gabbi Holbert had two of South Dakota’s five hits off Siems. The Coyotes had a leadoff single from Pender in the fourth and a two-out double from DeWitte in the sixth as their only other scoring threats during the game.
South Dakota will stay on the road during this Spring Break week. The Coyotes take on Saint Louis in Missouri Tuesday and stay there to face SIUE Wednesday.
