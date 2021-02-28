CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty placed seventh in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Competitive Cheer Championships, held Saturday in Crete, Nebraska.
Midland won the title, scoring 85.41 to earn an automatic berth into the NAIA Championships, March 12-13 at Davenport, Iowa. Hastings was a distant second at 77.56.
MMU scored 53.74 in the event.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Midland 85.41; 2, Hastings 77.56; 3, Morningside 73.12; 4, Concordia 72.93; 5, Northwestern 72.87; 6, Doane 71.41; 7, Mount Marty 53.74
