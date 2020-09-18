Yankton will play host to the ESD varsity and junior varsity softball tournaments, today (Saturday) at Sertoma Park. The varsity tournament will be held on Fields A and B, with JV on Fields C and D.
Pool play begins at 10:30 a.m., with championship games in each division set for 6 p.m.
Here is the complete schedule for the event:
VARSITY
POOL PLAY: Brookings vs. Harrisburg, 10:30 a.m., Field A; Brandon Valley vs. Yankton, 10:30 a.m., Field B; Brookings vs. Mitchell, noon, Field A; Yankton vs. Watertown, noon, Field B; Harrisburg vs. Mitchell, 1:30 p.m., Field A; Brandon Valley vs. Watertown, 1:30 p.m., Field B
FIFTH: 3 p.m., Field A
THIRD: 3 p.m., Field B
CHAMPIONSHIP: 4:30 p.m., Field B
JUNIOR VARSITY
POOL PLAY: Brookings vs. Harrisburg, 10:30 a.m., Field D; Brandon Valley vs. Yankton, 10:30 a.m., Field C; Brookings vs. Mitchell, noon, Field D; Yankton vs. Watertown, noon, Field C; Harrisburg vs. Mitchell, 1:30 p.m., Field D; Brandon Valley vs. Watertown, 1:30 p.m., Field C
FIFTH: 3 p.m., Field D
THIRD: 3 p.m., Field C
CHAMPIONSHIP: 4:30 p.m., Field C
