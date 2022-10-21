ALCESTER — The No. 9 seed Canistota Hawks defeated the No. 8 seed Alcester-Hudson Cubs 42-24 in first round playoff action in Class 9A Thursday.

Up 20-16 at halftime, Canistota went on a 22-0 scoring run to put the game out of reach. Tage Ortman had an excellent performance for the Hawks, throwing for 115 yards and two touchdowns while adding 157 yards on the ground with three scores. Ortman played a part in all three touchdowns the Hawks scored in the second half.

