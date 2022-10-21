ALCESTER — The No. 9 seed Canistota Hawks defeated the No. 8 seed Alcester-Hudson Cubs 42-24 in first round playoff action in Class 9A Thursday.
Up 20-16 at halftime, Canistota went on a 22-0 scoring run to put the game out of reach. Tage Ortman had an excellent performance for the Hawks, throwing for 115 yards and two touchdowns while adding 157 yards on the ground with three scores. Ortman played a part in all three touchdowns the Hawks scored in the second half.
Noah Kleinsasser had a tremendous all-around game for the Hawks, rushing 14 times for 117 yards while adding 13 tackles on the defensive side of the football.
Alcester-Hudson got a decent performance from Mateo Kleinhans, who passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns while adding 76 yards rushing on the ground.
Evan Brown had an excellent game running the ball for the Cubs, as he rushed 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. William Hallaway had six catches for 81 yareds and a touchdown. Hallaway also led the Cubs defense with eight tackles.
Canistota plays at No. 1 seed Warner next Thursday.
