Due to the extreme cold in the region, some area programs have altered their schedules.
— The Gayville-Volin at Avon basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Monday, will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The JV girls’ game will begin at 4 p.m., followed by boys’ JV, boys’ varsity and girls’ varsity.
— The Andes Central-Dakota Christian at Parkston boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to Tuesday. It will be played as part of a doubleheader with the girls’ teams at Dakota Christian School, with the girls at 6:30 p.m. and the boys to follow. There will be no sub-varsity games.
— The Flandreau at Parker basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Bon Homme at Hanson girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Monday, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The Canton at Menno girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Monday, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The Elk Point-Jefferson girls’ basketball team will travel to Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday, Feb. 18. The contest is a replacement date on the schedule for a cancelled game against Ponca.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
