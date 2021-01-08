VERMILLION — Lexi Plitzuweit tallied a double-double to lead Vermillion to a 50-43 girls’ basketball victory over Parkston Friday night in Vermillion.
Plitzuweit finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Tanagers (5-2). Brooke Jensen added 10 points.
Allison Ziebart led Parkston (4-4) with 15 points. Emma Yost pitched in 11 points and 15 rebounds. Tiah Holzbauer contributed 10 points.
Vermillion hosts Madison Tuesday. Parkston plays Wagner Jan. 14.
PARKSTON (4-4) 18 8 10 7 —43
VERMILLION (5-2) 10 10 11 19 —50
Irene-Wakonda 45, Gayville-Volin 39
GAYVILLE— Three players scored in double figures to lead Irene-Wakonda to a 45-39 victory over Gayville-Volin Friday night in Gayville.
Nora O’Malley led Irene-Wakonda (4-4) with 15 points. Emma Marshall added 13 points and Katie Knodel 10.
Kayla VanOsdel scored 15 points for Gayville-Volin (1-7). Grace Gustad added eight points.
Irene-Wakonda hosts Elk Point-Jefferson Tuesday in Wakonda. Gayville-Volin’s next game is at home Thursday against Viborg-Hurley.
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-4) 15 10 6 14 —45
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-7) 15 6 12 6 —39
Wagner 61, Bon Homme 55
WAGNER— Shalayne Nagel led Wagner to a 61-55 victory over Bon Homme on Friday night in Wagner.
Nagel tallied 25 points to pace Wagner (1-3). Abby Brunsing pitched in 16 points.
Jaden Kortan led Bon Homme (2-5) with 13 points. Kenzie Carson added 12 points.
Wagner hosts Corsica-Stickney today (Saturday) at 6:30 p.m. Bon Homme’s next game is a home match-up with Freeman Jan. 14.
BON HOMME (2-5) 10 13 14 18 —55
WAGNER (1-3) 20 9 16 16 —61
Ponca 54, Woodbury Central 41
PONCA, Neb. — Samantha Ehlers’ double-double led Ponca to a 54-41 victory over Woodbury Central (Iowa) and Friday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Ehlers tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds for Ponca (11-1). Addie McGill added 13 points and Alyssa Crosgrove 11.
Camrin Baird led Woodbury Central (10-3) with 13 points. McKenna Herbold pitched in 10 points.
Ponca faces Wakefield in Wakefield Tuesday.
WOODBURY CENTRAL (10-3) 11 11 10 9 —41
PONCA (11-1) 12 7 16 17 —54
Menno 55, Alcester-Hudson 32
MENNO — Morgan Edelman led Menno to a 55-32 victory over Alcester-Hudson Friday night in Menno.
Edelman tallied 21 points and nine rebounds for Menno (5-2). Jesse Munkvold added 14 points.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson (3-3) with 15 points.
Menno hosts Canistota Tuesday night. Alcester-Hudson travels to Elkton to face Elkton-Lake Benton today (Saturday).
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-3) 9 7 11 5 —34
MENNO (5-2) 10 20 7 18 —55
Brandon Valley 60, Brookings 46
BROOKINGS — Hilary Behrens and India Bradfield led Brandon Valley to a 60-46 victory over a Brookings Friday night in Brookings.
Behrens and Bradfield tallied 15 points apiece for Brandon Valley (5-1).
Ainsley Shelsta led Brookings (0-6) with 17 points and 19 rebounds. Landree Wilson pitched in 18 points.
Brandon Valley hosts Watertown Thursday. Brookings travels to Huron Tuesday.
BRANDON VALLEY (4-1) 15 9 21 15 —60
BROOKINGS (0-5) 7 16 11 12 —46
St. Thomas More 65, Washington 60
SIOUX FALLS — Haleigh Timmer led St. Thomas More to a 65-60 victory over Sioux Falls Washington on Friday night.
Timmer tallied 21 points and eight rebounds for St. Thomas More (7-0). Reese Ross contributed 13 points and Jenna Jacobson 11.
Sydni Schetnan led Sioux Falls Washington (4-1) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda pitched in 14 points and Jaden Warner 12.
Sioux Falls Washington travels to Harrisburg Monday. St. Thomas More is at Bridgewater-Emery today (Saturday).
ST. THOMAS MORE (7-0) 20 12 12 21 —65
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON (4-1) 21 14 13 12 —60
Rapid City Stevens 59, Pierre 40
PIERRE — Grace Ellis led Rapid City Stevens to a 59-40 victory over Pierre Friday night in Pierre.
Ellis tallied 14 points for Rapid City Stevens (4-3). Jayda Mcnabb added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Remington Price led Pierre (3-4) with 13 points. Caytee Williams contributed 12 points.
Rapid City Stevens takes on Aberdeen Central in Aberdeen today (Saturday). Pierre hosts Rapid City Central today (Saturday).
RCS (4-3) 12 26 13 8 —59
PIERRE (3-4) 11 12 10 7 —40
