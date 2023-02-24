WYNOT, Neb. — Zack Foxhoven’s 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds led the Wynot Blue Devils past the Wausa Vikings in the Sub-District D2-4 boys’ basketball title game on Friday.
The victory propels Wynot (21-4) to a District final on Monday or Tuesday.
