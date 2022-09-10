Starting slow is not a formula for success, especially in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball. That slow start doomed Mount Marty in a 25-18, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21 loss to Hastings on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
“It took us a long time to start playing our game,” said Mount Marty head coach Belen Albertos. “Not until the third set.”
Hastings (9-4, 1-2 GPAC) was led by Majesta Valesek, who finished with 13 kills, 10 digs and five blocks (1 solo). Peyton Roper had 12 kills and four blocks. Marlee Taylor also had 12 kills. Lauren Dirks finished with 42 assists. Miriam Miller posted 14 digs. Amani Monroe added eight kills.
Gabby Ruth had 14 kills with just one error, hitting .542 on the afternoon to lead the Mount Marty offense. Jadie DeLange posted 12 kills. Alex Ruth added seven kills. Erika Langloss posted 20 assists, with Julia Weber adding 18 assists.
Defensively, Allison Jones posted three assisted blocks. Langloss had nine digs. Katelyn Chytka and Zoie Bertsch each had seven digs. Ivy Mines and Bertsch each had two ace serves in the effort.
The Lancers had one of their better team hitting performances in a loss this season (.189 for a team hitting .170 on the season).
“We knew coming in that Hastings was bigger than us,” Albertos said. “We told them ‘don’t be scared to hit.’ They didn’t care who they had on the other side.”
While the Lancer offense was going, its service game was not, recording five errors in the opening set.
The Lancers were able to clean up the serving a little in the second set, but a 10-2 Hastings run gave the Broncos a 2-0 match lead. With the third set tied 13-13, Mount Marty went on a run of its own to force a fourth set.
“I was proud of the way they came back,” Albertos said. “It showed that, when we get to that level, we can play with the best teams.”
In the fourth and final set, Hastings built an early lead and did just enough to keep the Lancers from overtaking them.
The Lancers travel to York on Tuesday, then host 16th-ranked College of Saint Mary, the beginning of six straight GPAC matches against ranked opponents.
“I told them that, from now on, we’re going to have to be 100% the whole time,” Albertos said. “To have a chance, we’re going to have to have our ‘A’ game the whole time.”
