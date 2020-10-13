CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Crofton Lady Warriors defeated Wausa 25-21, 25-19 to capture the championship of the Knox County Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night in Creighton, Nebraska.
Kaley Einrem tallied six kills and 12 digs for Crofton (10-12), while Alexis Folkers added five kills, 10 digs and six set assists. Ella Wragge chipped in with four kills and Jayden Jordan had seven digs.
No stats were reported for Wausa (12-7).
Crofton hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday night.
Tri County NE Tri.
Tri-County NE 2, Hartington-Newcastle 0
ALLEN, Neb. – The Tri County Northeast Trojans won a two set 25-23, 25-15 sweep over the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats in the first match of the Tri-County Triangular on Tuesday.
Kayden Jueden finished with nine kills and 11 digs for the Wildcats, while Mani Lange had eight assists. Teammate Olivia Grutsch also finished with 10 assists, while Erin Folkers had five kills in the match.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (12-10) 23 15
TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST (10-14) 25 25
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Winside 0
ALLEN, Neb. – Hartington-Newcastle bounced back after a two-set sweep in their first match to win 25-19, 25-13 over Winside in their second and final match of the Tri-County Triangular.
Mani Lange finished with 19 assist and nine digs to led the way for Hartington-Newcastle, while teammate Kayden Jueden had seven kills and 11 digs. Also In the victory, Kennadi Peitz finished with 10 digs and Erin Folkers had four kills.
Hartington-Newcastle will now play in the Walthill Triangular on Thursday.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (13-10) 25 25
WINSIDE (11-11) 19 13
Plainview Tri.
Randolph 2, Plainview 1
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — The Randolph Cardinals won a tough 19-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory over the Plainview Pirates on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Jaiden Taylor dominated with 10 kills, while Ella Scott finished with five kills and 13 digs. Abby Schmit also had 12 digs and 10 assists in the victory, while Erin Engel passed out eight assists.
RANDOLPH (13-8) 19 25 25
PLAINVIEW (2-16) 25 14 23
Wynot 2, Randolph 0
PLAINVIEW, Neb. – The Wynot Blue Devils continued their strong season with a 25-20, 25-17 victory over the Randolph Cardinals in the Plainview Triangular on Tuesday night.
For Wynot, Edyn Sudbeck finished with seven kills and nine digs, while Chloe Heimes handed out eight assists. Emersyn Sudbeck also finished with 11 digs in the victory.
Keely Pinkelman led the Cardinals with six kills while freshman Ella Scott finished with four kills and seven digs. Also in the loss, Erin Engel finished with 12 assists.
Wynot will now face Wausa on Thursday on the road. Randolph, meanwhile, will prepare for the Pierce County Tournament starting this Thursday.
RANDOLPH (13-9) 20 17
WYNOT (12-3) 25 25
Wynot 2, Plainview 0
PLAINVIEW, Neb, – In the first match of the Plainview Triangular, Wynot sweep the host Pirates in a 25-14, 25-16 victory.
Autumn Lawson had five kills while Edyn Sudbeck and Chloe Heimes both handed out 10 assists. Lawson also led the team with nine digs and Emersyn Sudbeck added nine digs.
WYNOT (11-3) 25 25
PLAINVIEW (2-15) 14 16
Other Matches
Menno 3, Hanson 2
ALEXANDRIA — Jesse Munkvold led the Menno Wolves to a close 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10 victory over the Hanson Beaverettes on Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.
Munkvold finished with 12 kills and 34 digs in the victory for the Wolves. Teammate Kylie Harriman also had an impressive match, finishing with 19 assists and 21 digs, while Maddy Heckenlaible posted eight kills and four ace serves.
For the Beaverettes, Grace Webber ended the night with 12 kills, 17 digs, and five ace serves. Annalyse Weber also finished with 15 kills and 16 digs, while Jalyn Kampshoff led the Hanson offense with 35 assists.
Menno will now face Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Menno. Hanson, meanwhile, will travel Ethan on Thursday.
HANSON (4-10) 25 18 14 25 10
MENNO (6-9) 22 25 25 17 15
Platte-Geddes 3, Miller 2
MILLER — Karly VanDerWerff finished with 22 kills to help Platte-Geddes rally past Miller 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12 in volleyball action Tuesday night in Miller.
Cadence Van Zee added 11 kills for Platte-Geddes (12-3), while Avery DeVries had 39 set assists and 16 digs. Regan Hoffman paced the defense with 40 digs.
Storm Johnsen dominated the net with 22 kills for the Rustlers, while Alvena Batin handed out 30 assists. Macie Werdel also finished with 22 digs in the loss, while Johnsen added on 21 digs to her excellent performance.
The Black Panthers will face Chamberlain in Platte on Thursday. Miller, meanwhile will play in the Milbank Tournament starting Thursday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (12-3) 21 18 25 25 15
MILLER 25 25 18 21 12
Freeman 3, ORR 1
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers won their fourth straight match with a 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21 over the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Tuesday in prep volleyball action.
Rijjy Peterson led the Flyers in the victory with 13 kills and 15 digs while teammate Odalite Pankratz had eight kills, 10 assists and 18 digs. Ava Ammann also handed out 20 assists in the victory.
For the Raiders, Julia Trygstad finished with a team-high nine kills to go along with 12 digs. Teammate Alivia Spilde finished with eight kills, while Alivia Bickett had 19 digs in the loss. Also in the loss, Paige Hanson passed out 17 assists.
The Raiders will face Lake Preston in DeSmet on Saturday. Freeman, meanwhile, will take on Viborg-Hurley in Viborg next Monday.
OLDHAM-RAM./RUT. (5-11) 14 14 25 21
FREEMAN (12-6) 25 25 22 25
Gayville-Volin 3, Canton 0
CANTON — A night after Gayville-Volin suffered its first loss of the season, the Raiders rebounded with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of Canton in high school volleyball action Tuesday night in Canton.
Samantha Olson tallied 10 kills and Kayla VanOsdel had six kills for Gayville-Volin (11-1), while Keeley Larson posted 22 digs and 17 set assists. Molly Larson led the defense with 32 digs.
For Canton (1-15), Carlee Laubach had 14 kills, Nikki Tiemann had nine kills and three blocks, and Landree Meister tallied 28 set assists.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (11-1) 25 25 25
CANTON (1-15) 15 21 20
Dakota Valley 3, Lennox 0
LENNOX — Rachel Rosenquist and Sophia Atchison both finished with 12 kills as Dakota Valley made quick work of Lennox in a 25-9, 25-7, 25-11 victory Tuesday night in Lennox.
Logan Miller keyed the Dakota Valley offense with 34 set assists, while Taylor Wilshire had 18 digs and Sam Archer posted five ace serves. Atchison also tallied 13 digs for the Panthers (10-4).
No stats were reported for Lennox (6-11).
DAKOTA VALLEY (10-4) 25 25 25
LENNOX (6-11) 9 7 11
Burke 3, AC/DC 0
BURKE – The Burke Lady Cougars cruised to a 25-10, 25-14, 25-13 sweep over the AC/DC Thunder on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Adisyn Indahl and Ramee Hanson had 11 kills each to led the way for the Lady Cougars. Indahl would also finish with 11 kills, while teammate Sally hakin added on 15 digs. Helping to led the way for Burke was Bobbi Jo Wischmann, who led the offesense with 24 assists and added 10 digs defensively.
For AC/DC, Mackenzie Muckey had 10 digs and four kills in the loss. Claire Johnson also had 12 digs for the Thunder. AC/DC will now look forward to Thursday’s match against Wagner in Lake Andes.
Burke, meanwhile, will take on Gregory in Burke this Thursday.
BURKE (9-7) 25 25 25
AC/DC (1-9) 14 10 13
Huron 3, Harrisburg 2
HARRISBURG — The Huron Tigers battled back down two sets and held off the Harrisburg Tigers from a near upset with a 18-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 16-14 victory on Tuesday night.
For Huron, Brynn Gose led the Tigers to victory with 16 kills while Hamtyn Heinz had an impressive 35 digs. Tenley Buddenhagen also finished with five ace serves for Huron.
For Harrisburg, sophomore Morrissen Samuels dominated with 14 kills, while Reese Jansa led the offense with 29 assists. Jansa would also finish the match with 27 digs while teammate Abby Meister posted 35 digs.
Huron will now host Rapid City Stevens on Friday. Harrisburg, meanwhile, will now face a tought Sioux Falls Christian team on the road this Thursday.
HARRISBURG (4-8) 25 25 21 19 14
HURON (10-3) 18 20 25 25 16
Corsica-Stickney 3, Mitchell Christian 0
CORSICA — The Corsica-Stickney Jaguars started off the week with a dominate 25-18, 25-7, 25-12 victory over Mitchell Christian on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Raven Barse and Avery Broughton both finished with nine kills and nine digs each, while Barse added on six ace serves. Morgan DeLange also finished with seven kills, while Morgan Clites led the Jaguars offense with 27 assists to go along with 12 digs.
For Mitchell Christian, Erica Thompson ended the match with a team-high five kills along with five assists and eight digs. Lindy Hofer also finished with an excellent 10 digs.
The Jaguars will now look to extend their win streak to four matches at Winner on Thursday. Mitchell Christian, meanwhile, will look to erase a seven-match losing streak on Thursday in Menno.
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (2-10) 18 7 12
CORSICA-STICKNEY (13-2) 25 25 25
Madison 3, Milbank Area 0
MILBANK – In the battle of the Bulldogs on Tuesday night, Madison came out with a dominate 25-10, 25-9, 25-13 victory over Milbank Area in prep volleyball action.
Abby Brooks dominated the net with 15 kills while Sophia VandenBosch also posted 13 kills forMadison. Leading the offense in the victory was Kylie Krusemark with 32 assists, while Raena Rost led the defense with 16 digs.
For Milbank Area, Madi Thue finished with nine kills and Hallioe Schulte posted 21 digs. Averie Engebretson also finished with seven assists in the loss.
Madison will now look to extend their six-match win streak on Thursday when they host Brookings. Milbank Area will continue their five-match home stand on Thursday against Groton Area.
MADISON (11-2) 25 25 25
MILBANK AREA (1-9) 10 9 13
