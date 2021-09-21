WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks shot a 339 to finish sixth in the 13-team Watertown Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course.
Host Watertown shot a 299 to run away with team honors, 12 strokes better than Harrisburg (311). Pierre (321), Mitchell (324) and Aberdeen Roncalli (338) rounded out the first five.
Watertown’s Kaden Rylance shot a 5-under 67 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Jake Olson was second at even-par 72. Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott and Roncalli’s Mason Carrels tied at 74. Harrisburg’s Charlie Swift finished at 76.
Yankton was led by Dawson Vellek, who tied for 11th at 80. Easton Vellek shot 83, Caeden Ekroth carded an 87 and Tate Beste shot 89 for the Bucks.
Also for Yankton, Henry Homstad shot 91 and Jace Tramp carded a 94.
Yankton returns to Watertown for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Saturday.
Dakota XII Conf.
MADISON — Vermillion shot a 340 to claim top honors in the Dakota XII Conference Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Madison Country Club.
West Central (347) finished second, followed by Sioux Falls Christian (358), Dakota Valley (359) and Elk Point-Jefferson (363).
Lennox’s Dalton Plucker earned medalist honors with an 81, beating out Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Landon Geary, each at 82. A foursome was tied for fourth with 83s: Eric Munson of Tea Area, Trey Hansen and Carter Mart of Vermillion, and Trey Even of West Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.