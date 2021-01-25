SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A school-record and national-qualifying time by Brian Santiago highlighted Mount Marty’s efforts at the Dordt Open track and field meet, held Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Santiago won the 3,000 in 8:43.65, breaking his school record from a week ago by 18 seconds. He also finished second in the mile with a personal-best 4:29.47.
Also taking home a victory for the Lancer men was Paul Paul in the 200 (22.47). MMU had three runner-up finishes, Dewayne Robinson in the 400 (50.96), Jesse Van Hemert in the 55 hurdles (8.05) and Mason Schleis in the pole vault (12-11 1/2).
Also for the Lancer men, Andrew Nanfito was fourth in the weight throw (44-1 1/4), Steven Thompson was fifth in the 600 (1:26.64), Taven McKee was sixth in the 200 (23.29) and Caden Ideker was seventh in the 800 (2:09.18). Nathan Kropuenske, Thompson, Van Hemert and Mason Schlunsen teamed up to place fourth in the 1600 relay (3:33.85).
The Lancer women took home two titles, as well as several top-eight finishes.
Stephanie Faulhaber won the 55-meter hurdles (8.59), and added an eighth place finish in the high jump (4-6 1/4). Callie Davis took home top honors in the 400 (1:01.82).
Ashinee George posted three top-eight finishes, including third place finishes in both the 55 hurdles (9.29) and long jump (15-4). She also was eighth in the 400 (1:06.70).
Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl finished third in the 600 (1:43.86) and sixth in the 55 (7.75). Heather Maier (high jump, 4-10 1/4) and Gracie Rippen (pole vault, 9-0 1/4) also earned third place finishes. Hallie Hallock (shot put, 37-10 3/4) and Dylana Ward (weight throw, 41-8 1/2) each finished fourth, Elianna Clark placed fifth in the 400 (1:01.12), Leighton Mlady finished sixth in the weight throw (39-5 1/4), and Aniya Teppo (200, 28.55) and Gabrielle Goodrich (weight throw, 36-7 1/2) each placed fourth.
Tayler Carlson, Joanie Schultz, Kiah Trainor and Kelsey Folchert teamed up to place seventh in the 1600 relay, finishing in 4:45.86.
Mount Marty returns home to the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse this week for the Mount Marty Invitational. Women’s events will be held on Friday, with men’s events on Saturday.
