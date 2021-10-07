DELL RAPIDS — Sioux Falls Christian, Lennox and Vermillion finished 1-2-3 in both varsity divisions of the Dakota XII Conference cross country meet, Thursday in Dell Rapids.
The Chargers won the girls’ title with 17 points, beating out Lennox (50) and the Tanagers (57). Elk Point-Jefferson (120) was eighth, with Dakota Valley (144) tenth.
SFC put the top three girls across the line in the 5,000-meter race, as Ellie Maddox (19:06.08) placed first, followed by Corinne Braun (19:37.62) and Margaret Vogel (20:07.47).
Vermillion had three of the next four places. The Tanagers’ Taeli Barta (20:15.15) was third, with Lennox’s Alicia Ruud (20:19.21) fifth. Vermillion’s Lydia Anderson (20:21.16) and Callie Radigan (20:30.28) were sixth and seventh.
On the boys’ side, the Chargers scored 19 points to beat out the Orioles (61) and Vermillion (67). Dakota Valley (79) was fourth. EPJ (145) was ninth.
SFC put four runners in the top seven in the 5,000-meter event, led by medalist Patrick Vogel (17:01.27). Lennox’s Sam Swanson (17:33.71) was second, followed by Lennox’s Sam Swanson (17:33.71), Dell Rapids’ Josh Fletcher (17:34.95) and Dakota Valley’s Blake Schmiedt (17:38.57). SFC’s Derrek VanderLeest (17:39.44), Carson Engbers (17:41.21) and Maksim Strizheus (17:41.43) claimed the next three spots.
Big East Conf.
PARKER — The Beresford boys and Flandreau girls claimed team honors in the Big East Conference cross country meet, Thursday in Parker.
On the boys’ side, Beresford edged Flandreau 25 to 26. Baltic and Sioux Valley each finished with 57 points.
Beresford’s Cameron Wells (17:26.04) and Andrew Atwood (17:41.60) finished 1-2 in the 5,000-meter event. Baltic’s John Gronewold (18:09.45) was third, followed by Flandreau’s Austin Kulm (18:15.97) and Lurick Dailey (18:51.96).
Flandreau beat out Sioux Valley for the girls’ title 19 to 25. Beresford was third with 48 points.
Flandreau’s Faith Wiese won the 5,000-meter race in 19:27.69, over 30 seconds ahead of Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker (20:01.23). Beresford’s Ella Merriman (21:32.13) was third, followed by Flandreau’s Lily Klein (21:33.83) and Kiley Westberry (21:35.83).
