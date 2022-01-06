Lancers To Face USF
Mount Marty players and fans react to a basket late in overtime during the Lancers' Great Plain Athletic Conference men's basketball game against Concordia on Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. The Mount Marty men's and women's basketball teams will face the University of Sioux Falls next week, with the men playing Sunday afternoon and the women playing Monday evening.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

SIOUX FALLS — Mount Marty will face former Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Sioux Falls in men’s and women’s basketball next week.

The Lancer men will travel to USF for a 1 p.m. game on Sunday. The Lancer women will play a 6 p.m. game at USF on Monday. The men’s game will count for both teams. The women’s game will be a non-counter for the Lancers.

The Lancer women have not faced USF since Nov. 15, 2014, a 74-68 USF victory. The Lancer men have not played USF since Dec. 13, 2016, an 84-50 USF win.

The openings for USF came due to the Cougars having to cancel its Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game with Minot State.

