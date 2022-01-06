SIOUX FALLS — Mount Marty will face former Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Sioux Falls in men’s and women’s basketball next week.
The Lancer men will travel to USF for a 1 p.m. game on Sunday. The Lancer women will play a 6 p.m. game at USF on Monday. The men’s game will count for both teams. The women’s game will be a non-counter for the Lancers.
The Lancer women have not faced USF since Nov. 15, 2014, a 74-68 USF victory. The Lancer men have not played USF since Dec. 13, 2016, an 84-50 USF win.
The openings for USF came due to the Cougars having to cancel its Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game with Minot State.
