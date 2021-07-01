MITCHELL — The Yankton Reds earned a doubleheader split with Mitchell White in youth baseball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Yankton’s Boston Frick struck out four in a complete game win as the Reds claimed a 2-1 decision.
Tate Beste and Abe O’Brien each had a hit for Yankton.
In the nightcap, Mitchell scored eight runs in the third inning on the way to an 8-5 victory.
Jace Sedlacek had two hits for Yankton. Beste, Easton Feser, Sam Gokie, O’Brien and Frick each had a hit for Yankton.
Gokie took the loss, with Beste pitching 2 1/3 innings of relief.
The Reds, 19-7, travel to Renner on Monday.
Vermillion 15, Black Sox 4
VERMILLION — Vermillion pulled away after the first three innings to claim a 15-4 victory over the Yankton Black Sox in youth baseball action on Thursday.
Ben Burbach and Jack Vitt each had three hits for Vermillion. Clayton Sorensen had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI. Eric Sulzle and Riley Sudbeck each doubled and singled in the win.
Payton Peterson doubled, and Hunter Teichroew had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Austin Gobel, Tyson Prouty and Maliek Franklin each had a hit.
Tim Dixon pitched three innings of shutout relief for the win. Peterson took the loss.
The Black Sox host Harrisburg Maroon on Tuesday. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
