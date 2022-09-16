TYNDALL — Riley Rothschadl returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and had a hand in four more touchdowns in a 43-7 victory over Stanley County in prep football action on Friday.
Rothschadl also had a 74-yard punt return for score, as well as touchdown runs of one and 36 yards. He found Logan Winckler for a 63-yard touchdown pass for the Cavaliers, as Winckler finished with three catches for 86 yards.
Chapin Cooper blocked a punt and returned it for touchdown for the Cavaliers. Defensively, Jackson Caba had nine tackles, including a sack.
Bon Homme, 3-1, travels to two-time defending Class 9AA champion Platte-Geddes on Sept. 23. Stanley County, 1-3, will host White River on Sept. 23.
STANLEY COUNTY (1-3) 0 0 0 7 — 7
BON HOMME (3-1) 22 21 0 0 — 43
Dakota Valley 33, Milbank 6
MILBANK — Ethan Anema passed for 179 yards and a score, and rushed for another touchdown as Dakota Valley powered past Milbank 33-6 in prep football action on Friday.
Garrett Mertens passed for 122 yards and Aiden Foell rushed for 88 yards for Milbank. Barrett Schneck rushed for a score for the Bulldogs.
Dakota Valley, 3-1, hosts Madison on Sept. 23. Milbank travels to Dell Rapids on Sept. 23.
DAKOTA VALLEY (3-1) 13 6 7 7 — 33
MILBANK (0-4) 0 6 0 0 — 6
Jim River 31, Baltic 6
BALTIC — The Jim River Trappers defeated the Baltic Bulldogs 31-6 here Friday night,
Jim River improves to 2-3, while Baltic falls to 0-5.
The Trappers dominated on the ground, gaining 307 yards and four touchdowns. Ajay Herrboldt rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and Logan Sayler added 115 yards on the ground.
Jim River’s defense dominated as well, as Baltic gained only 104 yards of total offense.
Sayler returned a blocked punt to give the Trappers an early 6-0 lead to open the scoring. Herrboldt scored both his touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away for the Trappers.
Jim River plays next Friday at Wagner, while Baltic plays at Parker next Friday as well.
Wynot 61, Randolph 14
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils scored 49 points in the first half on their way to a 61-14 victory against the Randolph Cardinals here Friday.
Wynot improves to 3-1, while Randolph falls to 1-3.
The Blue Devils outgained Randolph 395-195 in the contest. Dylan Heine completed all six of his passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns in the contest, adding 51 yards rushing for Wynot. Joseph Sudbeck caught two touchdowns for the Blue Devils as well.
Randolph was led by Bryson Eledge’s 85 yards on 20 carries. Ajay Gubbels caught both touchdowns for the Cardinals in the contest.
Of note, Wynot led 27-0 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Wynot hosts Creighton next Friday while Randolph plays at Bloomfield next Friday as well.
Alcester-Hudson 38, Chester Area 27
CHESTER — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs pulled away from the Chester Area Flyers in the second half, winning 38-27 here Friday night.
Alcester-Hudson improves to 5-0, while Chester Area falls to 3-2.
Up 24-19 in the second half, Mateo Kleinhans found Ethan Bovill for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Cubs a 30-19 lead in the second half for Kleinhans’ first touchdown pass of the game. He added another one with 5:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, as he found Dominic Egdom for the five-yard score to put the game out of reach at 38-19. Chester Area added a late touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 38-27.
The Cubs dominated on the ground, racking up 321 yards rushing on 57 attempts, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Evan Brown led Alcester-Hudson with 146 yards rushing on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Jose Lopez added 79 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Alcester-Hudson hosts Gayville-Volin next Friday, while Chester Area travels to play Viborg-Hurley next Friday as well.
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Avon 0
TULARE — Erik Salmen rushed for 137 yards and two scores, and caught a touchdown pass as Hitchcock-Tulare downed Avon 52-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Carter Binger passed for 149 yards and two scores for Hitchcock-Tulare. Landon Puffer had four catches for 84 yards, rushed for 33 yards and a score and returned a punt 70 yards for a score. Riley Fliehe rushed for a score in the victory.
Binger had six tackles and Fliehe had five stops for Hitchcock-Tulare. Nick Tollefson picked off a pass for the Patriot defense.
Avon’s Paxton Bierema was held to 17 yards rushing and 13 yards passing.
Terran Talsma made six tackles for Avon. Noah Watchorn had two tackles for loss.
Hitchcock-Tulare, 5-0, hosts Sunshine Bible on Sept. 23 in Hitchcock. Avon travels to Corsica-Stickney on Sept. 23.
AVON (3-2) 0 0 — 0
HITCHCOCK-TULARE (5-0) 22 30 — 52
Wakefield 34, Tri County Northeast 26
EMERSON, Neb. — Wakefield outlasted Tri County Northeast 34-26 in prep football action on Friday.
Joe Grone rushed for 135 yards and a score, and Brayden McCorkindale rushed for 86 yards and two scores for Tri County Northeast. Hudson Morgan returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the other Wolfpack score.
Colton Stallbaum had a team-best 13 tackles for the Wolfpack. Morgan made 11 tackles. Hunter Heikes had nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Michael Dickens also had nine tackles in the effort.
Wakefield, 3-1, hosts Hartington-Newcastle Sept. 23. The Wolfpack, 1-3, travels to Homer on Sept. 23.
Howard 51, F-FA-M 0
HOWARD — The Howard Tigers handed the Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion Phoenix their first setback of the season, a 51-0 decision in football action on Friday.
Karsyn Feldhaus rushed for 159 yards and two scores for Howard. Taiden Hoyer passed for 139 yards and two scores, finding Luke Koepsell and Atticus Darnell for touchdowns. Tate Miller, Griffin Clubb, Karsten Hamilton and Nolan Mentele also ran for touchdowns in the victory.
Kaden Hofer and Feldhaus each had five tackles for Howard.
Riley Tschetter passed for 112 yards for the Phoenix, with Maddox Kihne making seven catches for 52 yards.
Rocky Ammann had a hand in eight stops for the Phoenix.
Howard, 5-0, hosts Irene-Wakonda on Sept. 23. The Phoenix, 3-1, hosts Colome on Sept. 23 at Freeman, a 2:30 p.m. start.
F-FA-M (3-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
HOWARD (5-0) 19 13 13 6 — 51
Gregory 46, Irene-Wakonda 11
GREGORY — Rylan Peck rushed for 138 yards and three scores, and passed for 84 yards and two scores as Gregory downed Irene-Wakonda 46-11 in prep football action on Friday.
The game was called early in the third quarter due to lightning.
Trey Murray and two catches for 65 yards and two scores for Gregory. Gannon Thomas rushed for a touchdown for the Gorillas.
Eli Fogel and Owen Hansen each had two tackles for loss for Gregory, with Fogel recording two sacks. Thomas picked off a pass in the win.
Miles Pollman caught a 27-yard pass from Chase Dahlerup for Irene-Wakonda, as Dahlerup finished with 185 yards passing. Pollman had four catches for 115 yards. Dahlerup also hit a 29-yard field goal.
Pollman led the Irene-Wakonda defense with six tackles.
Gregory, 4-0, travels to Kimball to face Kimball-White Lake on Sept. 23. Irene-Wakonda travels to Howard on Sept. 23.
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-3) 11 0 0 — 11
GREGORY (4-0) 24 14 8 — 46
