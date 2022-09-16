TYNDALL — Riley Rothschadl returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and had a hand in four more touchdowns in a 43-7 victory over Stanley County in prep football action on Friday.

Rothschadl also had a 74-yard punt return for score, as well as touchdown runs of one and 36 yards. He found Logan Winckler for a 63-yard touchdown pass for the Cavaliers, as Winckler finished with three catches for 86 yards.

