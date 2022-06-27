CROFTON, Neb. — Freeman outlasted Crofton 6-5 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Owen Feser went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI for Freeman. Blake Schroedermeier doubled and singled. Jackson Fiegen also had two hits. Bailey Sage doubled, and Ben Simonsen and Allan Scherschligt each had a hit in the victory.
Seth Wiebelhaus and Lathan Maibaum each had two hits for Crofton.
Fiegen pitched six shutout innings of relief, striking out seven, for the win. Nate Broehm struck out six in three innings of work.
Freeman hosts Tabor on Sunday, July 3. Crofton travels to Tabor on Thursday.
Yankton 24, Menno 7
MENNO — The Yankton Tappers used three big innings to claim a 24-7 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
William Rauch went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead Yankton. Colin Muth and Derek Quame each had three hits. Chris Rofe had two hits, including a home run. Devin Gulikson and Ryan McDonald each doubled and singled. Caid Koletzky homered. Mitch Gullikson added a hit in the victory.
Preston Gall and Spencer Schultz each had two hits for Menno. Tyler Miller and Macon Oplinger each doubled. Logan Klaudt, Tate Gale and Kellen Sattler each had a hit.
Mitchell Gullikson pitched the first three innings for Yankton, striking out five. Rofe struck out nine in four innings of relief. Gall took the loss.
Yankton hosts Tabor on Wednesday. Menno hosts Lesterville on Thursday.
Tabor 10, Wynot 2
TABOR — The Tabor Bluebirds pounded out 14 hits in a 10-2 victory over Wynot in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Joey Slama went 3-for-5 with a double, and Chase Kortan went 2-for-4 with a triple for Tabor. Hunter Hallock doubled and singled, driving in three. Sam Caba and Jeff Honnor each had two hits. Beau Rothschadl, Bryce Scieszinski and Mace Merkwan each had a hit in the victory.
Jalen Wieseler had two hits and Devon Lammers homered for Wynot. Peyton Wieseler, Austin Lange and Dain Whitmire each had a hit.
Kortan pitched seven innings, striking out five, for the win. Peyton Wieseler took the loss, striking out five, with Lee Heimes striking out five in three innings of relief.
Tabor travels to Yankton on Wednesday. Wynot travels to Crofton on Sunday, July 3.
Parkston 19, Corsica-Stickney 13
PARKSTON — Nate Doering went 6-for-6 to help lead Parkston past Corsica-Stickney 19-13 in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Doering’s six hits included a home run and two doubles. Jeff Harris went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and six RBI. Dawson Semmler homered and doubled, scoring four times. Billy Hamilton doubled and singled, driving in three. Dalton Mogck also had two hits in the win.
Jake Weber struck out six batters over seven innings for the win.
Parkston hosts Alexandria on Thursday.
