RAPID CITY — The Yankton Gazelles rank 10th after a double-heavy opening day to the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Tennis Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.
Sioux Falls Lincoln leads the way with 210 points, ahead of O’Gorman (194), Brandon Valley (165) and Rapid City Stevens (164).
Yankton sits at 82.5 points after the opening day.
At flight one doubles, Yankton’s Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, the top seed, were upset in the quarterfinals and finished sixth after an 8-3 loss to Sioux Falls Jefferson.
Yankton’s Evelyn Lima-Zapon and Addison Gordon bounced back from a first-round upset to advance to the consolation finals at flight three doubles.
Yankton’s Kara Koerner and Frannie Kouri were eliminated in the consolation semifinals at flight two doubles, falling to Washington 8-7 (7-2).
In singles play, Kouri (flight four), Gordon (flight five) and Lima-Zapon (flight six each won first-round matches, with Nora (flight one) and Sabrina (flight two) Krajewski getting first-round byes. Meagan Scott (flight three) fell in her first-round match and remained alive in consolation play.
The tournament concludes today in Rapid City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.