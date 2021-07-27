SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s basketball and Final Four participant South Carolina will meet for the third-straight season. The two teams will face off as a part of The Invitational, a one-day doubleheader showcase featuring four elite women’s basketball teams inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
The Invitational, which features Arizona vs. Louisville and South Carolina vs. South Dakota, will take place on Nov. 12 and will be televised on ESPN Networks. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.
All four teams qualified for the 2021 NCAA Tournament with Arizona and South Carolina reaching the Final Four.
The Coyotes and the Gamecocks meet for the third-straight season and for the second-straight year at the Sanford Pentagon. Both teams were a part of the 2020 Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic last Thanksgiving. South Dakota was tied with top-ranked South Carolina at the half, but the Gamecocks used a 16-2 third-quarter run to pull away in an 81-71 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.