Fast start.
Big response.
Two quarters in control.
It was that third stretch that helped Bishop Heelan — of Sioux City, Iowa — defeat Yankton 54-30 in a girls’ basketball game Saturday afternoon at the YHS gym.
Bishop Heelan, which lost all five starters from a state championship team a season ago, built a 15-4 lead to start the game.
The Gazelles (1-7) would eventually make things interesting in the second quarter, but those early minutes forced them to play catchup.
“We have to stop digging ourselves into a hole,” head coach Trey Krier said.
“That’s happened the past couple games for us; we get to within a basket or two at halftime, but we just started down too far.”
Yankton battled back to get within 24-22 at the 2:35 mark of the second quarter, but the Crusaders closed strong to build a 32-24 halftime lead.
During that stretch to get back in the game, the Gazelles weren’t rushing, according to junior Jordynn Salvatori.
“We were calm and not frantic,” she said. “We weren’t so confused and got some really good looks.”
The tables were then turned after halftime.
Bishop Heelan out-scored Yankton 22-6 in the second half and held the Gazelles to three baskets.
“We started turning the ball over and freaked out a little bit,” Salvatori said. “There was some frustration.”
The bright spot for Yankton was the play of junior Kate Beeman, who scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists.
She is one of the players the Gazelles are looking to following the season-ending injury to Ellie Karolevitz.
“I’m really proud of Kate, she’s taken it upon herself to make some plays for us,” Krier said. “She’s tried to be more of a vocal leader, and those are all things we got from Ellie.”
Salvatori scored 11 points and pulled down four rebounds, while freshman Claire Tereshinski scored four points and senior Paige Gullikson (who left with an injury) had two points.
Over its last four games, Yankton has now scored 30, 27, 31 and 30 points.
“We just have to find more,” Krier said. “We don’t have anyone who’s going to score 20 (points) for us, but we need more who can get five or six.”
Yankton returns to action next Friday for a road game at Sioux Falls Roosevelt. What do the Gazelles need to do?
“We just have to play together and come together,” Salvatori said.
In Saturday’s sub-varsity game, Bishop Heelan beat Yankton 71-26. The Gazelles got nine points from Macy Drotzmann, five points from Elle Feser and four rebounds from Annika Gordon.
