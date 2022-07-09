Top-seeded Alex Kandolin edged Reese Jansa, 1 up, for the women’s championship of the South Dakota Golf Association’s Match Play Championships, Saturday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Kandolin, a South Dakota State golfer, beat Augustana’s Natalie Young 3&1 to advance to the final. Jansa, the 2022 South Dakota Class AA high school champion, outlasted Lauren Tims, another Augustana golfer, 1 up.
Men’s Senior
Brad Buche, the lowest seeded of the four players to advance to Saturday’s semifinals, beat sixth-seeded Sam Prue 3&2 to win the men’s senior division of the SDGA Match Play Championships, Saturday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Buche advanced to the final with a 2&1 victory over top-seeded Gene Levasseur in the semifinals Saturday morning. Sam Prue edged Yankton’s Steve Weiland, 1 up, in the other semifinal.
Men’s
Top-Seeded Jacob Otta earned his way to the semifinals with a pair of victories on Saturday.
Otta beat Kayde Bartels 3&1, and Ryan Neff 5&3, to earn a semifinal matchup with Jack Tanner today (Sunday). Tanner, the fifth seed, beat Nick Lust, 2 up; and Riley Duncanson, 3&2.
Jonah Swartz was the lowest seed to advance to Sunday, as the 34th-seed beat Brodie Hullinger, 1 up; and Matthew Schaefer, 1 up. Swartz will face sixth-seeded Will Grevlos this morning.
This morning’s two winners will face off for the title later today.
SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS
No. 1 Jacob Otta vs. No. 5 Jack Tanner, 7:30 a.m.; No. 34 Jonah Swartz vs. No. 6 Will Grevlos, 7:40 a.m.
LADDIE CIMPL BRACKET
FINAL: Jacob Otta def. Kayde Bartels, 3&1
SEMIFINALS: Jacob Otta def. Ryan Neff, 5&3; Kayde Bartels def. Carson Lee, 3&1
JIM AHERN BRACKET
FINAL: Jack Tanner def. Nick Lust, 2 up
SEMIFINALS: Nick Lust def. Riley Duncanson, 3&2; Jack Tanner def. Luke Honner, 2&1
BOB MARCHAND BRACKET
FINAL: Jonah Swartz def. Brodie Hullinger, 1 up
SEMIFINALS: Brodie Hullinger def. Cole Peterson, 2 up; Jonah Swartz def. Matthew Schaefer, 1 up
STEVE WEILAND BRACKET
FINAL: Will Grevlos def. Will Allen, 4&2
SEMIFINALS: Will Allen def. Bryce Hammer, 1 up; Will Grevlos def. Hayden Scott, 3&2
