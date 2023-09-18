The Yankton Bucks rank third in the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association Poll, announced Monday.
The Bucks (7-2-1) trail O’Gorman (6-1-1) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (8-0-2) in the Class AA boys’ rankings. Yankton has four matches remaining in the regular season, only one of which is against a team receiving votes (Aberdeen Central, Sept. 23).
Harrisburg (9-1) and Mitchell (11-0) rank 1-2 in the Class AA girls’ poll. Yankton faces Pierre (5-3-1, receiving votes) Tuesday, West Central (8-2, third in Class A) Thursday and Aberdeen Central (7-2, fifth) on Saturday.
Tea Area (6-2-1) is first in the Class A girls’ rankings. Dakota Valley (5-5) is fifth, with Vermillion (4-5) receiving votes.
Sioux Falls Christian (11-0-1) is first in the Class A boys’ rankings. Tea Area (5-4) and Vermillion (6-2) are tied for second. Freeman Academy (4-1-2) is fifth in the poll.
TOP 5: 1. O'Gorman; 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 3. Yankton; 4. Spearfish; 5. Sioux Falls Jefferson
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central, Sturgis Brown, Rapid City Stevens, Harrisburg
TOP 5: 1. Harrisburg; 2. Mitchell; 3. Rapid City Central; 4. Rapid City Stevens; 5. Aberdeen Central
RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre T.F. Riggs, Spearfish
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; T2. Tea Area; T2. Vermillion; 4. Belle Fourche; 5. Freeman Academy
RECEIVING VOTES: Custer, James Valley Christian
TOP 5: 1. Tea Area; 2. Groton Area; 3. West Central; 4. Sioux Falls Christian; 5. Dakota Valley
RECEIVING VOTES: Vermillion
