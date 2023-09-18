Bucks Third In Class AA Poll
Yankton's Tony Guitron, right, is congratulated by teammate Byron Jimenez after his second half goal during the Bucks' Eastern South Dakota Conference boys' soccer match against Mitchell, Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field. The Bucks rank third in the latest South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association Poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks rank third in the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association Poll, announced Monday.

The Bucks (7-2-1) trail O’Gorman (6-1-1) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (8-0-2) in the Class AA boys’ rankings. Yankton has four matches remaining in the regular season, only one of which is against a team receiving votes (Aberdeen Central, Sept. 23).

