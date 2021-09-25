“Frustration.”
Mount Marty head football coach John Michaletti was quick to give his one-word opinion of the Lancers’ 36-28 loss to Briar Cliff in Great Plains Athletic Conference football game on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
On a day the Lancers saw their best chance at victory this season slip away late, MMU also saw some of milestone accomplishments: The program’s first-ever 300-yard passer (Torren Devericks, 378 yards), 100-yard receiver (Trevor Fitzgerald, 148 yards), 100-yard rusher (Ka’ua Nishigaya) 118 yards) and three-touchdown game (Jonah Miyazawa).
“It was nice to see the offense click, ”Michaletti said. “Torren did a good job. We had a 100-yard rusher, which is always one of our goals. Ka’ua is a small back, and he does a good job of fighting for extra yardage.”
For Briar Cliff, Luke Davies threw for 272 yards and three scores, including five passes for 174 yards and two scores to Kobe Johnson. Spencer George had the other touchdown catch, finishing with five catches for 58 yards. Asante Anglin rushed for 65 yards and Dawson Forcella rushed for a score for the Chargers.
All but one of the Chargers’ touchdowns were more than 20 yards, including Johnson’s 65-yard touchdown catch that put the Chargers in the lead for good in the third quarter.
“For the most part our defense did a good job, but the big plays are seomthing we harped on all year,” Michaletti said. “When you make a team drive the field, they’re bound to make a mistake. When you let them take big chunks, it’s much easier.”
Ahkil Muhammad had an interception return for touchdown and M.J. Montgomery had 14 tackles, including two sacks, for the Briar Cliff defense.
For the Lancer defense, Gaven Craig had 10 tackles. Cameron Middleton and Tevita Tomasi eac had a sack.
A break on special teams resulted in the Lancers’ first lead of the season. MMU started its opening drive on the Charger 19-yard line thanks to a botched punt snap, setting up Miyazawa’s first scoring catch of the game.
A long catch by Johnson sparked Briar Cliff’s first scoring drive, capped by Forcella’s 3-yard touchdown run. The Chargers got a 29-yard field goal from Jonathan Branner on the ensuing possession to take a 9-6 lead.
The Lancers answered with a long scoring drive and another Devericks to Miyazawa touchdown. The score that gave MMU the 13-9 lead was not only the same length but the same play.
“All three were the same exact call, the same exact play,” Miyazawa said.
Another big catch from Johnson set up a touchdown pass to George late in the first half, giving the Chargers a 16-13 halftime edge.
A special teams miscue by the Chargres set the Lancers up in the red zone. Four plays later, Na’Kia Johnson dove in from a yard out to give the Lancers a 20-16 edge in the third quarter.
But the Chargers needed just three plays for Kobe Johnson to break loose on a 65-yard scoring catch. On the Lancers’ ensuing possession, Muhammad stepped in front of a pass on the sideline and ran it back 70 yards for a 29-20 Charger lead.
Kobe Johnson’s scoring catch with 3:55 gave Briar Cliff a 36-20 lead, seemingly putting the game out of reach. But Miyazawa’s third scoring catch of the contest – and a two-point conversion catch by Fitzgerald – set up the Lancers for potential late-game heroics.
After a failed onside kick attempt, the Lancer defense got a stop, returning the ball to their offense with just over 30 seconds to play. MMU moved the ball to midfield, but a sack on the final play of the day secured the Chargers’ first win of the season.
While there were plenty of individual accomplishments on the day for the Lancers, those weren’t on Michaletti’s mind after the game.
“It’s definitely a team game,” he said. “You have to win as a team. You lose as individuals.”
Mount Marty, 0-4, now turns its attentions to Northwestern. The Raiders entered the week ranked second in the nation after finishing second in the country in the 2020-21 season.
“We’ve definitely made steps up from weeks one, two and three,” Miyazawa said. “Northwestern next week is a good test. Hopefully we can grind out a couple before the end of the sesaon, build toward the future.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
BRIAR CLIFF (1-3)6 10 13 7 – 36
MOUNT MARTY (0-4)6 7 7 8 – 28
First Quarter
MM – Jonah Miyazawa, 9-yard pass from Torren Devericks (Kick blocked), 10:13
BC – Dawson Forcella, 3-yard run (run failed), 0:24
Second Quarter
BC – Jonathan Branner, 29-yard field goal, 10:08
MM – Miyazawa, 9-yard pass from Devericks (Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas kick), 4:04
BC – Spencer George, 21-yard pass from Luke Davies (Branner kick), 1:59
Third Quarter
MM – Na'Kia Johnson, 1-yard run (Cardoza-Chicas kick), 7:54
BC – Kobe Johnson, 65-yard pass from Davies (kick no good), 6:09
BC – Ahkil Muhammad, 70-yard interception return (Branner kick), 3:46
Fourth Quarter
BC – Kobe Johnson, 25-yard pass from Davies (Branner kick), 3:55
MM – Miyazawa, 4-yard pass from Devericks (Fitzgerald from Devericks0, 1:25
