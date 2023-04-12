PIERRE — At its annual meeting on Wednesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association decided to table a constitutional amendment outlining how athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness Currently the SDHSAA constitution says that an athlete’s image or a personal appearance cannot be used to promote a commercial or profit-making event.

The tabled amendment clarifies the rules for student-athletes who seek to be paid for the use of their name, likeness, image or for a personal appearance. According to the amendment, the activity must not interfere with academic obligations; remuneration must not be tied to athletic performance such as pay to play; the remuneration must not be used to induce an athlete to attend a particular school; the remuneration must not be provided by the school or agents of the school like booster clubs or foundations; SDHSAA or a member school’s marks or logos must not be used nor the school’s name or mascot; member school uniforms must not be worn or displayed; member school facilities must not be used; SDHSAA or member school awards or trophies must not be displayed; and students must not promote or endorse activities associated with alcohol, tobacco, vaping, controlled substances, gambling, banned athletic substances or other illegal substances or activities.

