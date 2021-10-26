TYNDALL — Tiffany Pelton posted 21 kills and 11 digs to lead Avon past Bon Homme 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7, in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Courtney Sees finished with 15 kills and 13 digs for Avon. McKenna Kocmich had 27 assists. Sam Brodeen posted eight kills and 17 digs. Katie Gretschmann had 25 digs and MaKayla Kopp added 18 digs in the victory.
For Bon Homme (9-20), Olivia Bures led the way with 24 kills and 13 digs. Jenna Duffek had 16 kills and nine digs. Erin Heusinkveld posted six kills and five blocks. Jaden Kortan finished with 43 assists. Kenadee Kozak added 22 digs.
Both teams advance to Region play next week.
Bon Homme won the JV match 25-22, 25-19. Avon won the ‘C’ match 25-20, 25-9.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Vermillion 2
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson rallied past Vermillion 13-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-7 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Josey Curry and Ashley Brewer each had 10 kills for EPJ (16-10). Sophia Giorgio had 34 assists, 13 digs and three ace serves. Danica Torrez finished with seven kills and 21 digs. Natalie Heuretz also had seven kills. Alyssa Chytka added 38 digs in the victory.
Serena Gapp posted 15 kills and Brooklyn Voss had 13 kills for Vermillion (7-16). Claire Doty finished wity 37 assists. Kara Klemme had 22 digs, with Annika Barnett recording 20 digs. Brooke Jensen added eight kills and three blocks.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Howard 1
IRENE — The Irene-Wakonda Eagles clinched their first winning season since 2008 with a 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 victory over Howard in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Nora O’Malley led a balanced Irene-Wakonda attack with 10 kills, 10 digs, six ace serves and three blocks. Emma Orr had eight kills, nine assists and nine digs. McKenna Mork posted 18 assists and 10 digs. Madison Orr had five kills and four blocks. Willa Freeman had 32 digs and two ace serves, Jordan Bak had 29 digs and Katie Knodel had 21 digs in the victory.
Piper Thompson posted 10 kills and 11 digs, and Aleya Kizer had 10 kills and 10 digs for Howard. Rylee Rudebusch had 18 assists, 21 digs and three ace serves. Emma Rudebusch posted 31 digs and nine assists. Katlin Schlim had 18 digs, and Kate Conner and Abby Aslesen each had two blocks for the Tigers.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
Colman-Egan 3, Gayville-Volin 1
COLMAN — Colman-Egan outlasted Gayville-Volin 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Hailey Larson posted 17 kills and 10 digs, and Mackenzie Hemmer had 11 kills, four blocks (two solo) and 18 digs for Colman-Egan (22-7). Lanie Mousel finished with 15 assists, while Ava Mousel posted 14 assists and two ace serves in the victory.
For Gayville-Volin (19-9), Jadyn Hubbard led the way with 18 kills and 12 digs. Molly Larson posted 16 kills and 17 digs. Keeley Larson had 40 assists and Ayla Dimmer added 20 digs for the Raiders.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
SCOTLAND — Scotland outlasted Menno 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Delanie Van Driel finished with 11 kills, two blocks and three ace serves for Scotland. Rylee Conrad had 25 digs. Martina DeBoer posted seven kills and Bailey Vitek added 10 digs for the Highlanders.
For Menno, Bridget Vaith posted six kills and Raygen Diede had five kills to lead the way. Paityn Grace posted six assists. Julie Buechler had 24 digs, Grace Nusz had 12 digs and two ace serves, and Madelyn Kludt had 11 digs for the Wolves.
Both teams open Region play next week.
Platte-Geddes 3, Ethan 2
ETHAN — Platte-Geddes outlasted Ethan 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-9 in the regular season finale for both squads.
Cadence Van Zee posted 20 kills and 35 digs, and Karly VanDerWerff had 13 kills and 21 digs for Platte-Geddes. Regan Hoffman finished with 10 kills. Avery DeVries finished with 44 assists, 19 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-10, 25-20.
Freeman 3, Alcester-Hudson 0
FREEMAN — Freeman’s Kate Miller and Erin Uecker combined for 31 kills and 34 digs in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Alcester-Hudson in the volleyball regular season finale for both squads.
Uecker had 18 kills and 17 digs for Freeman (18-9). Miller posted 13 kills, 17 digs and two ace serves. Ava Ammann had 29 assists and 11 digs. Lily Wipf posted 13 digs and four ace serves, and Cami Fransen also had 13 digs in the victory.
For Alcester-Hudson (7-19), Carly Patrick and Elly Doering each had seven kills, with Doering recording four blocks and Patrick posting two blocks. Roni Rhead had six kills and five blocks. Alexis Gray had six kills and four blocks. Ella Serck added 26 assists in the effort.
Both teams begin play in the Region 5B Tournament next week.
Alcester-Hudson won the JV match 25-22, 18-25, 15-7. Freeman won the ‘C’ match 25-22, 25-17.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — Top-ranked Bridgewater-Emery will be the only team in South Dakota to enter the post-season undefeated after a 25-9, 25-8, 25-8 victory over Centerville on Tuesday.
Julia Weber had 15 kills, Taylor Schallenkamp had eight kills and two ace serves, and Cara Meyer had eight ace serves and 14 digs for Bridgewater-Emery (26-0). Kaitlyn Roskens finished with 20 assists and five ace serves. Casey Meyer added 12 assists and three ace serves in the victory.
Mya Bendt led Centerville (5-23) with four kills and 10 digs. Bailey Hansen had a team-best 18 digs. Rylie Tieman added two ace serves.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
