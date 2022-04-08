SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A school-record throw by Luke Rettedal in the men’s shot put highlighted a shortened lineup for Mount Marty on the opening day of the Sioux City Relays on Friday.
Rettedal finished fifth in the event with a toss of 48-2. His mark was four feet better than the Lancers’ previous school record, set by Scott Bain in 2000 (44-2).
Also for the Lancers on Friday, Heather Maier (Gayville) was seventh in the women’s high jump (4-8 3/4). Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska) was ninth in the men’s 10,000-meter run, finishing in 32:30.48.
The meet concludes today (Saturday). MMU will also have athletes at the Concordia Invitational in Seward, Nebraska.
