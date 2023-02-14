GREGORY — It was a tied game heading into the fourth quarter with a 41-41 score. ACDC was able to get the close 55-52 win over Gregory in girls’ basketball on Tuesday.
Josie Brouwer led ACDC with 23 points. Mahpiyah Irving followed with 14 points.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
The Gregory Gorillas were led by Cassidy Keiser’s 25 points. Mya Determan put up 15 points to follow.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian, 16-3, travels to Kimball-White Lake on Thursday. Gregory, 9-9, travels to Burke on Thursday.
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN (16-3) 15 15 11 14 — 55
GREGORY (9-9) 13 13 15 11 — 52
Canistota 37, Scotland 23
CANISTOTA — The Canistota Hawks got 12 points from Kayla Papendick as they defeated the Scotland Highlanders 37-23 Tuesday.
Natalie Becker added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for Canistota. Ellie Becker led the team with eight rebounds.
Trinity Bietz led Scotland with nine points.
The Hawks improved to 5-13, while the Highlanders fell to 10-8.
Canistota plays at Irene-Wakonda Thursday, while Scotland hosts Gayville-Volin Thursday.
SCOTLAND (10-8) 7 4 10 2 — 23
CANISTOTA (5-13) 9 5 17 6 — 37
Winner 56, Platte-Geddes 35
WINNER — The Winner Warriors scored 32 points in the third quarter on their way to a 56-35 win over Platte-Geddes Tuesday.
Lilly Barfuss led Winner with 14 points, while Kylie Sachtjen added 12 points. Karlee Brozik grabbed seven rebounds, while Keelie Kuil swiped six steals.
Kori VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Warriors improved to 13-6, while the Black Panthers fell to 9-10.
Winner hosts Mobridge-Pollock Friday, while Platte-Geddes hosts Wagner Friday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (9-10) 6 11 9 9 — 35
WINNER (13-6) 13 9 32 2 — 56
Viborg-Hurley 68, Menno 32
HURLEY — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars scored 31 points in the third quarter to help get a 68-32 win over the Menno Wolves in girls’ basketball action.
Coral Mason picked up a double-double in the game on Tuesday, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Denae Mach scored 18 points to follow.
Layne Schmidt led Menno with eight points.
Viborg-Hurley, 16-3, hosts Howard on Thursday. Menno, 3-16, travels to Freeman Academy-Marion on Thursday.
MENNO (3-16) 12 7 8 5 — 32
VIBORG-HURLEY (15-2) 15 10 31 12 — 68
Irene-Wakonda 70, Bridgewater-Emery 46
EMERY — The Irene-Wakonda Eagles built a 24-point lead at halftime to carry them to a 70-46 win over Bridgewater-Emery in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Madison Orr led the Eagles with 21 points in the game. Emma Marshall picked up a double-double in the game with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies were led by Hayden Hofer’s 22 points. Oakley Weber followed with 14 points.
Irene-Wakonda, 7-12, hosts Canistota on Thursday. Bridgewater-Emery, 4-15, travels on Thursday to face Mitchell Christian.
IRENE-WAKONDA (7-12) 18 24 17 11 — 70
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (4-15) 10 8 9 19 — 46
