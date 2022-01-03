Yankton posted a season-best three goals in a 7-3 setback against Sioux Falls I in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Cory Perdeaems, Gabe Canter and Maxwell Mohr each scored twice for Sioux Falls.
Brady Blom, Alexander Nockels and Donnyraee Marshall each scored for Yankton. Reagan Wenisch posted an assist.
Kadin Huyser made 16 saves for Sioux Falls. Keenan Wagner stopped 60 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Huron on Saturday, Jan. 8. Start time is noon.
