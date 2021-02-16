MADISON — Traia Hubbard of Dakota State was selected to the North Star Athletic Association Women's Indoor Field Athlete-of-the-Week for the second consecutive week, the sixth and final installment of the weekly honors were announced Tuesday by the conference office.
It was her third time this season that she received the NSAA women's indoor Field Athlete-of-the-Week honor.
Hubbard won the shot-put title at the Mount Marty Last Chance meet on Feb. 13. It was her fourth victory of the season for the Trojans. She tossed 13.54 meters (44 feet, 5.25 inches) on her fourth attempt.
Hubbard also placed second in the weight throw with a mark of 16.00 meters (52 feet, 6 inches) on her fourth toss.
She leads the North Star Athletic Association in both the shot-put and weight throw. In addition, she is fifth in the NAIA in shot-put and 12th in the weight throw.
Traia is the daughter of John and Tina Hubbard of Yankton, and a graduate of Gayville-Volin. She is a senior exercise science major at Dakota State University.
Dakota State prepares for the 2021 North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday. The conference meet will be held at Ruth Donohoe Fieldhouse on the campus of Mount Marty in Yankton. First events are scheduled for 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.