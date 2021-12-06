PONCA, Neb. — Ponca had two players in double figures to lead the Indians to a 52-27 win over Wayne Saturday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Ashlyn Kingsbury tallied 13 points and Gracen Evans 10 for Ponca (2-0).
Brooklyn Kruse tallied 10 points for Wayne (1-1).
Ponca is at home against Randolph Thursday. Wayne is at home against Wakefield today (Tuesday).
WAYNE (1-1) 4 6 14 3 —27
POCNA (2-0) 15 12 17 8 —52
