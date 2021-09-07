After a second straight victory over the top-ranked team in Class B, Wolsey-Wessington has assumed the top spot in the class in the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Tuesday.
Wolsey-Wessington (3-0) beat last week’s number one Warner (3-1) after beating preseason number one Northwestern (7-1) the week before. Northwester is second in this week’s poll, with Warner third. Platte-Geddes (5-0) received a vote.
In Class AA, O’Gorman (4-0) was a unanimous top pick.
Yankton travels to No. 5 Brandon Valley (3-3) on Thursday, then hosts No. 2 Sioux Falls Washington (3-0) on Monday.
In Class A, Sioux Falls Christian (6-0) was a unanimous top pick, with Dakota Valley (3-0) ranked second.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 7, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (14) 4-0 75 1
2. S.F. Washington 3-0 60 2
3. S.F. Lincoln 6-1 43 3
4. Pierre 4-0 16 RV
5. Brandon Valley 3-3 15 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg (5-3) 14; S.F. Roosevelt (1-3) 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 6-0 75 1
2. Dakota Valley 3-0 58 2
3. Winner 4-0 44 3
4. R.C. Christian 7-0 30 4
5. Garretson 7-0 8 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (7-0) 5; Hill City (7-0) 3; Madison (5-2) 2
CLASS B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (6) 3-0 61 5
2. Northwestern (5) 7-1 55 2
3. Warner 3-1 50 1
4. Bridgewater-Emery (2) 4-0 27 4
5. Chester Area 5-2 23 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Faulkton Area (1 first place vote; 3-0) 7; Gregory (6-0) 1; Platte-Geddes (5-0) 1
