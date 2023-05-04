SIOUX FALLS — The Nebraska Cornhuskers are returning to the Sanford Pentagon in 2023 for a non-conference matchup with the Oregon State Beavers on Nov. 18. Ticket information and game time will be announced later.
This is the second time Nebraska will play at the Sanford Pentagon. On Dec. 16, 2018, the No. 25 Huskers defeated Oklahoma State 79-56. A member of the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska is coming off a 16-16 season, with a signature win on the road against eventual Elite Eight participant, No. 7 Creighton. Head coach Fred Hoiberg enters his fifth season at Nebraska.
