BRANDON — Yankton put three runners in the top eight of each varsity race at the Lynx Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday in Brandon.
Brookings won the varsity boys’ title with 22 points, beating out Brandon Valley (31) and Yankton (33). Four runners were scored for the team standings.
Zach Fedde (17:18.01) and Dylan Payer (17:30.78) finished second and third behind Brookings’ Samuel Conrad (17:07.83) in the 5,000-meter varsity boys’ race. Yankton’s Harrison Krajewski (18:21.22) was eighth, Nate Schoenfelder (19:40.41) was 27th, Oliver Dooley (19:49.76) was 29th and Tim Merchen (20:54.92) was 36th for the Bucks.
In the girls’ race, Brandon Valley beat Yankton 12 to 30 as four runners were scored.
Brandon Valley’s Addison Scholten (19:07.42) and Mia Wentzy (20:23.63) finished 1-2 in the 5,000-meter varsity race. Yankton’s Thea Chance (20:58.30) was third.
Also for the Gazelles, Sophia Petheram (21:41.73) placed seventh, Sydnee Serck (22:11.93) placed eighth and Claire Tereshinski (23:56.11) finished 19th.
Yankton heads south next, traveling to the Norfolk, Nebraska, Invitational on Friday.
In the 4,000-meter JV girls’ race, Yankton was led by Ava Johanneson (18:04.28) in third and Elizabeth Novak (18:37.29) in sixth.
Taylor Wenzlaff (15:41.91) and Abe Chance (15:50.38) placed sixth and eighth to lead the Yankton boys in the 4,000-meter JV boys’ race.
Yankton’s Isaac Peterson (12:18.12) and Bryton Olson (12:28.47) finished 1-2 in leading the Bucks to the middle school boys’ title. Boston Frick (12:35.55) was fourth, Lucas Feimer (13:13.89) was seventh and Kaden Hunhoff (13:18.18) was ninth in the 3,000-meter race.
In the 3,000-meter middle school girls’ race, Yankton was led by Kahlen Peterson (14:47.39) in third and Ava Dreyden (15:22.98) in fourth.
Nike Heartland Preview
SIOUX FALLS — The Minnetonka (Minnesota) girls and Rapid City Stevens boys claimed team honors at the Nike Heartland Preview, Saturday at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie (17:42.53) and Libby Castelli (18:03.41) finished 1-2 in the girls’ race, but Minnetonka claimed a 45-66 victory over the Knights in the girls’ varsity team standings. Rapid City Stevens (98), Wilmar, Minnesota (120) and Hill City (157) rounded out the first five.
Peyton VanDeest (18:36.30) of Spearfish, Brionna Holso (18:44.33) of Stevens and Ella Graham (18:45.79) finished third, fourth and fifth in the 5,000-meter race.
Ethan-Parkston senior Lindsey Roth was the top area finisher in the varsity girls’ race, placing 36th in 20:40.87. Jada Koerner of Freeman Academy-Marion was 38th in 20:42.69.
Stevens beat out Minnetonka 67 to 96 for the varsity boys’ title. Harrisburg (113) was third, followed by Sioux Falls Christian (127) and Sturgis (158). Freeman Academy-Marion (414) finished 16th in the team rankings.
Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum won the boys’ race in 15:33.98, beating out Isaac Davelaar (15:35.61) of Sioux Falls Christian. Minnetonka’s Nike Gilles (15:45.95), Spearfish’s Keenan Urdiales (15:54.84) and Willmar’s Sully Anez (16:34.46) rounded out the first five.
Evan Bartelt of Ethan-Parkston was the top area runner, placing 33rd in 17:34.33. Tavin Schroeder of Freeman Academy-Marion was 64th in 18:23.36.
In the 5,000-meter JV girls’ race, Ethan-Parkston’s Morgan Maxwell placed third in 21:31.78. Ethan-Parkston also had the top runner in the 5,000-meter JV boys’ race, as Gage Hohn (19:27.19) placed 16th.
