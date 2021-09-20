SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Alexis Mitchell has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Offensive Player of the Week honors announced by the league office Monday.
The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native recorded the game winning goal over Iowa State this past Sunday at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. The win gave the Yotes their first win over a Power-Five opponent in program history. On the afternoon Mitchell recorded two shots on goal in 85 minutes of action.
For Mitchell it was her second goal of the season and her 16th of her career giving her sole possession of 10th all-time with those 16 goals.
Mitchell and the Yotes enter conference play on a four-game win streak and will host St Thomas on October 1.
