KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Dakota men’s basketball has earned the 2022-23 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award.
The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the 2022-23 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Coyotes put together a 3.1 grade-point average for the 2022-23 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.