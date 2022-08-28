VERMILLION — South Dakota got a match-high 14 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke while Brooklyn Schram had 34 assists and 13 digs in a 3-0 sweep of Northern Kentucky Saturday on day two of the Coyote Invitational. Scores went 25-23, 25-13 and 25-23.

The Coyotes improved to 1-1 on the young season while Northern Kentucky, the runner-up in the Horizon League last year, fell to 0-3. South Dakota faces Missouri (1-1) in the tournament’s final game Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.