SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two members of the Mount Marty University volleyball team were named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference as the league announced its post-season honors on Tuesday.
Senior Alexis Kirkman and freshman Julia Weber were both honored from the Lancers.
Kirkman, a senior from Exeter, California, finished with 211 kills and 43 blocks (9 solo) on the season. She also had 34 ace serves, leading the team in that category.
Weber, a freshman outside hitter and setter from Emery, finished with 104 kills and 396 assists on the season. She also had 150 digs.
Mount Marty finished 7-19 on the season.
