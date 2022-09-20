HURON — The Yankton Gazelles finished second in dance and ninth in cheer at the Huron Invitational competitive cheer and dance meet, Tuesday at Huron Arena.

Yankton posted the top mark in both Jazz (289) and Pom (250.5), but Sioux Falls Washington beat the Gazelles 280.75 to 269.75 for the dance title. Washington had the top mark in Hip Hop (275).

