HURON — The Yankton Gazelles finished second in dance and ninth in cheer at the Huron Invitational competitive cheer and dance meet, Tuesday at Huron Arena.
Yankton posted the top mark in both Jazz (289) and Pom (250.5), but Sioux Falls Washington beat the Gazelles 280.75 to 269.75 for the dance title. Washington had the top mark in Hip Hop (275).
Harrisburg won the cheer title, 268.5 to 237 over Brandon Valley. Yankton finished at 169 on the day.
Yankton competes in the Harrisburg Invitational on Saturday.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Harrisburg 268.5; 2, Brandon Valley 237; 3, Brookings 236; 4, Watertown 214.5; 5, Mitchell 205; 6, Sioux Falls Washington 191.5; 7, Pierre 185.5; 8, Huron 183; 9, Yankton 169; 10, Aberdeen Central 166
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Sioux Falls Washington 280.75; 2, Yankton 269.75; 3, Harrisburg 268.5; 4, Aberdeen Central 234.5; 5, Pierre 229.75; T6, Huron 229; T6, Mitchell 229; 8, Watertown 216.5; 9, Brookings 207.75
POM: 1, Yankton 250.5; 2, Pierre 226.5; 3, Watertown 221.5; 4, Brookings 208.5
JAZZ: 1, Yankton 289; 2, Washington 286.5; 3, Harrisburg 281.5; 4, Huron 235; 5, Mitchell 227.5; 6, Aberdeen Central 226.5
HIP HOP: 1, Washington 275; 2, Harrisburg 255.5; 3, Aberdeen Central 242.5; 4, Pierre 233; 5, Mitchell 230.5; 6, Huron 223; 7, Watertown 211.5; 8, Brookings 207
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.